The team lead, Mrs Foluso Aladetimehin ACTO commiserated with the victims and assured them of the Federal Government’s continued support to alleviate the sufferings of the people. She also beckoned on the Ondo State government to expedite actions to dredge the waterways channels in the State as it was obvious the flood was a result of blockage and overflow of the river and human activities of dumping refuse in the river.

The two communities of Akure South and Ifedore were seriously affected by the flash flood that occurred on the 23rd to 24th of June, 2023 wreck havoc as several homes with families trapped were submerged in water” and luckily, no life was lost. Also, farmlands, poultry, and fish ponds worth millions of naira were destroyed.

