Asmara Music School graduated 26 students with certificate today after completing a two-year training program on various musical instruments.
Mr. Elias Woldegebriel, the director of the school, indicated that the training covered basic music theory, the history and development of music, an introduction to voice and music synchronization, and instruction on 13 types of musical instruments, including seven modern and four traditional instruments.
Mr. Elias also called on all concerned institutions and partners to strengthen their participation and contributions to the development of music in the country, addressing the challenges that Asmara Music School is encountering.
The trainees, on their part, expressed their readiness to contribute to the development of music in the country.