The Commission of Culture and Sports announced that the annual ‘Asmara Marathon’ will be held on 11 June.

Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports, said that the marathon will also include 10 km females’ race and athletes from six countries are expected to take part.

The event will also include mass sport.

According to Mr. Efrem Tekeste, athletes from Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and South Sudan are expected to arrive in Asmara on Friday and prices will be handed over to winners up to sixth positions.

Mr. Taddese Gebru, Secretary General of Athletics Federation, also said that the mass sport will be participated by Government officials, diplomats, students and Government employees as well as the public.