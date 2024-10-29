Continuous rainfall and floods in South Sudan’s Eastern Equatoria state have led to a sharp increase in disease.

Stagnating pools of flood water creates ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes, significantly raising instances of malaria among children and pregnant women. This, in turn, has resulted in increased cases of anemia among communities residing here.

To tackle the growing health crisis, the state Ministry of Health and partners are focusing on boosting the availability of blood supplies.

They reached out to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) to explain the situation with a heartfelt request for help.

The response: more than 60 UNMISS peacekeepers—military, police and civilian—celebrated UN Day by participating in a vital blood donation campaign at Torit State Hospital.

“Our commitment not only marked the occasion but also found a distinctive way to give back to the people of South Sudan,” stated Haika Mawalla, an UNMISS Protection Transition and Reintegration Officer.

This campaign was organized by the State Ministry of Health and the South Sudan Red Cross.

"The Voluntary Blood Donation Program at Equatoria State Hospital has struggled since its launch years ago, leading to a critical shortage of blood units. This deficiency poses serious risks for emergencies, particularly for women in labor and surgical patients," stated Gale Betty Alphonse, a Blood Donor Recruitment Officer with the South Sudan Red Cross.

It is hoped that contributions by international friends such as UNMISS will motivate greater community involvement, ultimately ensuring timely responses in critical situations.