From 27 to 28 September, 13 artisans travelled to Nairobi to showcase their products at Bizarre Bazaar Global Village, one of Kenya’s largest open-air markets for art, fashion and design. The artisans, from both refugee and host communities in Turkana, made 102,000 Kenyan shillings in sales over just two days.

‘It was more than just a market – it was a space to learn, connect and dream bigger,’ said Rodgers Mugaragu, a refugee artisan attending the event for the first time. With more than 100 vendors from across the country and beyond, Biz Baz is a vibrant platform for small producers to display their work and explore new business opportunities.

‘With ITC’s support, I’ve attended Biz Baz twice. The first time, I learned about product quality and value addition,’ said Josephine Alogogita Lobur from the Lodwar host community. ‘Since then, I’ve improved my designs to meet market standards. This year, I connected with new clients, exchanged ideas with other artisans, and gained inspiration to keep growing my business.’

Beyond immediate sales, the experience has strengthened participants’ confidence to run their own enterprises, paving the way for greater financial independence and long-term self-reliance.

The group also visited ITC’s Ethical Fashion Initiative (EFI) centre in Nairobi to learn how local artisans collaborate with EFI to produce high-quality, market-ready goods.

Opportunities like these help artisans gain exposure to national buyers and new markets, strengthening small businesses and generating income. Increased opportunities also mean better cohesion between refugees and host communities.