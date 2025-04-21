The fifth edition of the A.R.M. Holding Children’s Programme launches today in schools across the UAE, timed to coincide with World Creativity and Innovation day (apo-opa.co/4lGh4t0) - a special day marked by the United Nations to celebrate the role of creativity in human development.

This year introduces the first collaborative artist pairing for the UAE’s largest cultural initiative, that has reached over 30,000 children since its launch in 2021. The programme has been developed by Peju Alatise, a widely recognised contemporary African artist who represented Nigeria at the 2017 Venice Biennale, and Alia Hussain Lootah, an established Emirati artist and educator who co-founded Dubai-based art studio Medaf that offers workshops introducing both children and adults to art, and it will explore the “Future of Water” with hands-on artist-led workshops running through June 2025.

The artist-led sessions are designed for children aged 5 to 17, allowing them to paint or create mixed-media collage on clear plexiglass sheets. As water is stored within these sheets, it interacts with their work, reshaping and distorting the visuals. This process reflects how our relationship with water continues to shift and be influenced by the world around us.

This edition also expands to include a masterclass for educators, led by the artists and industry professionals, to embed more creative and flexible teaching strategies into the UAE’s classrooms. The programme will also feature a panel discussion during Art Dubai 2025, bringing together educators to reflect on the value of arts education and its impact on future generations.

Bridging Art and Education

This initiative is developed through a partnership between Art Dubai, the Middle East’s leading international art fair, and Dubai-based private investment firm A.R.M. Holding.

H.E. Mohammad Saeed Al Shehhi, Chief Executive Officer of A.R.M. Holding, said: “Our patronage of the arts goes beyond collecting, and this programme reflects our broader mission to help build vibrant, connected communities. It reinforces our commitment and ongoing support to culture and education, and to empowering the next generation of leaders, cultural ambassadors, changemakers, and creative thinkers who will shape the UAE’s future.”

Benedetta Ghione, Executive Director of Art Dubai, said: “Supporting children early in their creative journey is incredibly important and something we care deeply about. We are proud to work with artists, schools and students to produce world-class programmes to inspire and encourage the next generation of creative minds. Dubai is a global city, welcoming people from all over the world. We are proud to be working with two artists - one local, one international - for the first time. This initiative gives young minds the chance to experience art in new ways - through discovery, expression, and meaningful connection – which lies at the core of this long-term partnership.”

Artists’ Perspectives

"Water is central to life, and through this project. We’re inviting children to treat it as a creative medium that reflects their thoughts, hopes, and questions about the future. As artists, we can guide the process, but it is the children who will show us new ways of thinking. It will reflect on their relationship with water—how it shapes their homes, environment, and culture. The programme offers a unique creative lens through which we can reimagine how we care for our shared world,” said Alatise, who is a leading voice in African contemporary art.

Lootah, whose work explores meditative expression through patterns and the interpersonal relationships between mother and child, said: “As both an artist and educator, I believe in art’s power to foster connections between people and with the environment. In the UAE, water holds deep cultural significance, with traditional transportation once centred around the Al Khor (the creek). Through this programme, art becomes a gateway for children to explore and share values, helping them reflect on water as a precious resource. We bring these ideas into classrooms in an engaging, thought-provoking way through workshops that encourage reflection and inspire a deeper appreciation for the environment.”

