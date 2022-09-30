President Wavel Ramkalawan has today announced the appointment of Mr Tony Imaduwa as the new Principal Secretary for Energy and Climate Change.
Mr Imaduwa holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Biomedical and Material Science Engineering from the University of London and has over 19 years working experience in the public service
Mr Imaduwa started his public service career in 2003 as a Prosthetist-Orthotist at the Rehabilitation Centre. In 2010 he joined the Seychelles Energy Commission as the Principal Officer for Renewable Energy and Energy Management. Mr Imaduwa has since then held several senior positions at the Commission.
Prior to his appointment as Principal Secretary Mr Imaduwa was the Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles Energy Commission, a post he has served since 2014.
Mr Imaduwa’s appointment takes effect from 1st October, 2022Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles.