The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of Ambassador Vivianne FOCK TAVE as the new Seychelles Ambassador to the United Nations in New York. She will concurrently be accredited to the United States of America (USA) and other countries under the jurisdiction of the Seychelles Permanent Mission in New York.

Ambassador Fock Tave holds a Master’s Degree in Economics from the Technische Universität Berlin, Germany. Since joining the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in July 1996, she has held various positions in the Ministry, including Ambassador to the European Union, several European countries, the Holy See, the United Nations Office at Geneva, the People’s Republic of China, Japan and the Republic of Korea.

In her most recent position, she was serving as the Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs since May 2021.

The appointment will take effect as of 1st August 2025.