The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of Ambassador Ian Madeleine as the new Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism.

Ambassador Madeleine holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Education, specialising in history and politics, from the Edith Cowan University in Perth, Australia. Additionally, he holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Tsinghua University in Beijing, China.

Ambassador Madeleine joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in July 2011, holding various positions and responsibilities during his 14 years in the foreign service.

On 21st July 2021, he was appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Seychelles.

In his most recent position, he was serving as the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Seychelles to the United Nations, while concurrently being accredited to United States of America, Canada and Cuba.

The appointment will take effect as of 1st August 2025.