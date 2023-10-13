The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of Dr Jan Robinson as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles Fishing Authority, effective from the 16th October, 2023.

Dr Robinson has a PhD in Coral Reef Studies from the James Cook University, in Australia, an MSc in Applied Marine Science from the University of Plymouth, in UK and a BSc in Marine Biology from the University of Wales, Swansea in UK.

Mr Robinson has over 27 years of experience in fisheries science and management.

Prior to his appointment as CEO, Dr Robinson previously managed research at SFA between 2001 and 2011, Project Manager of the Shared Growth Project (SWIOFish3) and Coordinator of a Fishery Improvement Project for the Indian Ocean Tuna purse seine fishery.

President Ramkalawan has also expressed his appreciation and gratitude to Mr Philippe Michaud for the invaluable contribution he has made to the Seychelles Fishing Authority during his time of tenure as acting Chief Executive Officer.