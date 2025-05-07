The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of Mrs Frederika Poussou as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Fair Trading Commission (FTC) effective from the 1st May, 2025.
Mrs Poussou has a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Seychelles and a Bachelor’s Degree with First Class Honours in Business Studies in International Hotel Management from the Shannon College, Ireland
Mrs Poussou has over 11 years of experience working in the private sector and the public service.
Mrs Poussou joined the FTC in April 2016 as an analyst and has since then occupied several senior positions within the Commission. Prior to her appointment as Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Poussou was the Deputy CEO, a post she has held since June 2023.