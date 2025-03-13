The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of the new Chief Executive Officer of the National Bureau of Statistics, Mr. Kevin Bistoquet.

Mr. Kevin Bistoquet holds a Master of Science in Official Statistics from the University of Southampton in the UK and attended the Seychelles Executive Leadership Program in the year 2024 from the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government in the United Arab Emirates. His working experience in statistics spans 10 years.

Mr Bistoquet started his career in 2010 as a Mathematics Teacher at the secondary level. In 2013, he joined the National Bureau of Statistics, Seychelles, as a statistician in 2016, he was promoted to the post of senior statistician and in 2018, he was promoted to the post of principal statistician. In 2023, Mr Bistoquet joined the Statistics Centre in Abu Dhabi as an expert in statistical portfolio planning.

Before he was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Bureau of Statistics, Mr Bistoquet was the understudy of the outgoing Chief Executive Officer. His appointment took effect on 1st March 2025.