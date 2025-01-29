The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) (www.TonyElumeluFoundation.org), Africa’s leading champion of entrepreneurship, is pleased to announce that applications for its 2025 Entrepreneurship Programmes are now open. Aspiring and existing entrepreneurs from across Africa are invited to apply for a chance to receive world-class training, expert mentoring, and non-refundable seed capital funding to scale their businesses.

Programmes Open for Application:

Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) Entrepreneurship Programme: the flagship TEF Entrepreneurship Programme is open to all entrepreneurs across Africa with innovative business ideas or existing businesses not older than five years. This year, there is a special emphasis on businesses leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and green initiatives. Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Aguka Ideation Programme: The Aguka Ideation Entrepreneurship Programme is a partnership with the Tony Elumelu Foundation, UNDP Rwanda and the Rwandan Ministry of Youths and Arts to support young Rwandan entrepreneurs between 18 -30 with business ideas with a seed capital of $3000, with the aim of nurturing and developing innovative concepts into viable enterprises.

TEF Entrepreneurship Programme for Google: The Tony Elumelu Foundation has renewed its partnership with Google.org to empower African entrepreneurs with AI-integrated business training, in addition to mentoring and seed capital, to shift their perception towards embracing and adopting AI tools in their business operations.

Application Details:

• Platform: Applications are to be submitted through TEF’s proprietary digital hub, TEFConnect.

• Application Period: January 1, 2025 – March 1, 2025. Applicants are encouraged to complete and submit their applications well ahead of the deadline.

• Eligibility: Open to African entrepreneurs with scalable business ideas or existing businesses not older than five years. Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

For More Information:

• FAQs : Click here (apo-opa.co/3WGd6pd) for detailed answers to frequently asked questions are available on the TEF website.

• Contact : For more information, contact: Moyo Awotile; Head, Marketing&Corporate Communications; moyo.awotile@tonyelumelufoundation.org.

About the Tony Elumelu Foundation:

The Tony Elumelu Foundation is the leading philanthropy empowering a new generation of African entrepreneurs, driving poverty eradication, catalysing job creation across all 54 African countries, and increasing women economic empowerment.

Founded in 2010, the Tony Elumelu Foundation is committed to empowering African entrepreneurs as a catalyst for the continent’s economic transformation.

Since the launch of the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme in 2015, the Foundation has provided up to 2.5 million young Africans with access to training on its digital hub, TEFConnect, and disbursed over USD$100 million in direct funding to over 21,000 African women and men, who have collectively created more than 1,500,000 direct and indirect jobs, and generated over USD$4.2 billion in revenue. The Foundation’s mission is rooted in Africapitalism, which positions the private sector, and most importantly entrepreneurs, as the catalyst for the social and economic development of the African continent.