APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, has been recognised with top honours at the prestigious 2025 SABRE Awards Africa, winning gold for its pioneering World Unseen Experience at GITEX Africa campaign with Canon Central and North Africa. The campaign showcased Canon’s innovative efforts to make photography accessible to people with visual impairments through tactile imagery, transforming the way art and visual storytelling are experienced.

APO Group was also shortlisted as a finalist in five other categories, reinforcing its position as the communications partner of choice for some of the continent’s most impactful and purpose-led organisations. The finalist placements include campaigns for:

GITEX Africa 2024, Africa's largest tech and startup show;

Africa’s Business Heroes 2023, a flagship philanthropic programme in Africa to support entrepreneurs;

The Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI); and

Canon Central and North Africa’s 10 Years of Miraisha: A Decade of Empowerment campaign

“We are incredibly proud to see the impact of our clients’ campaigns being recognised at such a high level. Winning gold for Canon’s World Unseen is particularly meaningful as it demonstrates how communications can drive accessibility and inclusivity. Additionally, our finalist placements across such diverse categories reflect the strength, creativity, and dedication of our team, and our commitment to sharing Africa’s positive narratives,” said Bas Wijne, Chief Executive Officer at APO Group.

The SABRE Awards are globally recognised for celebrating superior achievement in branding, reputation, and engagement. The World Unseen campaign’s success at the SABRE Awards Africa 2025 follows its earlier win this year at the 2025 Davos Communications Awards, where APO Group secured gold and bronze for its innovative approach to inclusive brand experiences. Read more about the Davos wins here (http://apo-opa.co/4kHb5lV).

“These accolades are a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation in everything we do. It is an honour to partner with clients who trust us to tell Africa’s most compelling stories with authenticity, impact, and purpose,” added Rania El-Rafie, APO Group’s Vice President: Public Relations&Strategic Communications.

This latest industry recognition further cements APO Group's position as the continent's only 360-degree public relations and strategic communications consultancy, with its own proprietary press release distribution service, Africa Newsroom (http://apo-opa.co/4kEukMY).

About APO Group:

Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading award-winning pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service.

Our commitment to excellence and innovation has been recognised with multiple prestigious awards, including a PRovoke Media Global SABRE Award and multiple PRovoke Media Africa SABRE Awards. In 2023, we were named the Leading Public Relations Firm Africa and the Leading Pan-African Communications Consultancy Africa in the World Business Outlook Awards, and the Best Public Relations and Media Consultancy of the Year South Africa in 2024 in the same awards. In 2025, Brands Review Magazine acknowledged us as the Leading Communications Consultancy in Africa for the second consecutive year. They also named us the Best PR Agency and the Leading Press Release Distribution Platform in Africa in 2024. Additionally, in 2025, we were honoured with the Gold distinction for Best PR Campaign and Bronze in the Special Event category at the Davos Communications Awards.

APO Group's esteemed clientele, which includes global giants such as Canon, Nestlé, Western Union, the UNDP, Network International, African Energy Chamber, Mercy Ships, Marriott, Africa’s Business Heroes, and Liquid Intelligent Technologies, reflects our unparalleled ability to navigate the complex African media landscape. With a multicultural team across Africa, we offer unmatched, truly pan-African insights, expertise, and reach across the continent. APO Group is dedicated to reshaping narratives about Africa, challenging stereotypes, and bringing inspiring African stories to global audiences, with our expertise in developing and supporting public relations campaigns worldwide uniquely positioning us to amplify brand messaging, enhance reputations, and connect effectively with target audiences.