APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading award-winning, pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is proud to announce its participation at Africa Tech Festival 2025, taking place from 11 to 13 November in Cape Town. The company’s presence at the continent’s most influential technology and innovation gathering underscores its commitment to telling Africa’s success stories, driving confidence in the continent’s innovation ecosystem, and supporting its clients in connecting African technology leaders with global audiences.

Africa’s technology sector continues to record strong growth, driven by innovation, investment, and a young, digitally-savvy population. However, the visibility of these advancements on the global stage remains limited. APO Group’s participation at Africa Tech Festival 2025 underscores its commitment to bridging this information gap by promoting Africa’s innovators, enterprises, and success stories to international audiences and reinforcing confidence in the continent’s technology and innovation ecosystem.

APO Group’s presence at the event further reflects its mission to connect African innovators, businesses, and industry leaders with global media and investors, ensuring that breakthrough ideas, successful ventures, and transformative projects receive the recognition they deserve.

Bringing together policymakers, investors, startups, and corporate leaders, Africa Tech Festival 2025 unites its four event programmes – AfricaCom, AfricaTech, Africa Ignite, and The AI Summit Cape Town – under the themes of Responsible Innovation, Inclusive Investment, Connectivity for Development, and Policy Harmonisation. These goals mirror APO Group’s aim to amplify the voices shaping Africa’s digital future and ensure they are heard across global media platforms.

APO Group Chief Executive Officer Bas Wijne will represent the company throughout the festival, delivering a keynote address on the future signals for Africa’s emerging tech landscape, attending the Leaders in Africa Summit, and serving as a judge for the Africa Tech Festival Awards that will be presented at a gala ceremony on 12 November.

“At APO Group, we don’t just tell Africa’s innovation stories. We help track what’s next and share these messages with the marketplace, changing narratives and building trust in the continent’s digital and technology capabilities,” said Bas Wijne. “Our role is to make sure the world sees the progress being made across the continent, from AI adoption to digital infrastructure and beyond. When visibility increases, so does investment, confidence, and opportunity; Africa Tech Festival provides a platform to achieve this.”

Additionally, APO Group’s Founder and Chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com), serves as a member of the Africa Tech Festival Leadership Council, a prestigious assembly of senior leaders from across the continent, tasked with shaping the future of this premier technology event and ensuring it remains a cornerstone of Africa’s rapidly evolving tech ecosystem.

APO Group’s involvement at the Africa Tech Festival 2025 reinforces its position as Africa’s trusted communications partner, building bridges between innovators, investors, and policymakers. Through strategic storytelling, the company helps translate the continent’s momentum into measurable business and reputational growth. Its extensive media network, covering more than 250 African news websites and thousands of journalists, ensures that the continent’s most inspiring stories reach the audiences that matter most.

From supporting global and pan-African tech firms operating across African markets to amplifying the achievements of home-grown startups, APO Group continues to challenge perceptions and showcase Africa as a hub of creativity, resilience, and opportunity.

“Through platforms like Africa Tech Festival, our work enables businesses and governments alike to build trust, attract partners, and position Africa at the centre of global digital transformation,” added Wijne.

