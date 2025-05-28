Africa Day is here, bringing with it the flood of inspirational quotes, curated pan-African playlists, and the sudden resurgence of brands eager to celebrate the continent, if only for a day.

But for some of us, Africa is not a campaign. It’s not a market. It’s home.

At APO Group, we don’t just “show up” for Africa Day. We’ve been here, every day, for almost two decades, amplifying African stories, building brands and reputations, and connecting the continent to the world.

Africa is not a monolith. It is 54 nations, over 2,000 languages, and countless nuances that demand deep respect. Understanding it takes commitment. And APO Group, the leading, award-winning pan-African media relations and communications consultancy, has it.

APO Group has helped thousands of African CEOs land global coverage, launch pan-African unicorns, and turn local brands into international headlines. This Africa Day, we’re not launching a campaign. We’re just reminding everyone that if you want to do communications in Africa, it helps to know Africa.

At a time when global PR firms headquartered in the USA are announcing their new Africa-focused teams — complete with four pins on a map and a flurry of buzzwords — APO Group is celebrating the one thing no one can copy overnight: authentic, home-grown, on-the-ground experience.

From Dakar to Dar es Salaam, Cairo to Cape, APO Group’s pan-African team has been delivering real impact across the continent; not just in press releases, but in powerful results. With expert consultants in every region, local insights and expertise, and a reputation built on trust, APO Group is more than a communications consultancy. It is Africa’s most established strategic communications powerhouse.

“Africa Day is a reminder of what makes this continent extraordinary – its people, its voices and its unstoppable momentum”, said Rania El Rafie, Vice President of Public Relations and Strategic Communications at APO Group. “Africa is more than a continent to us — it’s our home, our expertise, and our commitment.” “While others are hiring team members for Africa, our people are already embedded in the culture, language, and industries that drive the continent forward.”

With clients spanning multinational corporations, African companies and organisations, public sector institutions, NGOs, and other stakeholders, APO Group has earned its reputation as the leading communications partner of choice for organisations serious about Africa. What sets us apart is our remarkable performance:

A network that spans all 54 African countries, with local experts in every region;

Strategic guidance grounded in local insight;

A legacy of hundreds of successful campaigns, from strategic communications to crisis response;

Longstanding media partnerships that foster transparency, credibility, and positive storytelling.

“We believe great communication in Africa starts with listening, not just broadcasting. And it takes consistency, not just campaigns,” said Laila Bastati, Chief Commercial Officer at APO Group. “This is why we’ve built trust with stakeholders from all over, by showing up year after year, and delivering every time.” While others are just mapping out how to enter Africa’s fast-moving markets, APO Group is already there — co-creating growth stories with African businesses, institutions, and communities.

“For us, Africa isn’t a new frontier — it’s the centre of everything we do,” added Bastati. “Our track record speaks for itself. This Africa Day, we’re building on a legacy.”

APO Group is reflecting on a proven track record and preparing for the next decade of growth and storytelling that elevates Africa on the global stage.

“This Africa Day, we’re not launching — we’re reaffirming,” said Bastati. “Reaffirming our commitment to the continent, to our clients, and to the people and stories that shape Africa’s future.”

Work with the team that’s already there!

Happy Africa Day. From Africa’s strategic communications leader.

Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading award-winning pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. Renowned for our deep-rooted African expertise and expansive global perspective, we specialise in elevating the reputation and brand equity of private and public organisations across Africa. As a trusted partner, our mission is to harness the power of media, crafting bespoke strategies that drive tangible, measurable impact both on the continent and globally.

Our commitment to excellence and innovation has been recognised with multiple prestigious awards, including a PRovoke Media Global SABRE Award and multiple PRovoke Media Africa SABRE Awards. In 2023, we were named the Leading Public Relations Firm in Africa and the Leading Pan-African Communications Consultancy Africa in the World Business Outlook Awards, and the Best Public Relations and Media Consultancy of the Year South Africa in 2024 in the same awards. In 2025, Brands Review Magazine acknowledged us as the Leading Communications Consultancy in Africa for the second consecutive year. They also named us the Best PR Agency and the Leading Press Release Distribution Platform in Africa in 2024. Additionally, in 2025, the Davos Communications Awards 2025 awarded us the Gold Award for Best PR Campaign and the Bronze Award for Special Event.

APO Group's esteemed clientele, which includes global giants such as Canon, Nestlé, Western Union, the UNDP, Network International, African Energy Chamber, Mercy Ships, Marriott, Africa’s Business Heroes, and Liquid Intelligent Technologies, reflects our unparalleled ability to navigate the complex African media landscape. With a multicultural team across Africa, we offer unmatched, truly pan-African insights, expertise, and reach across the continent. APO Group is dedicated to reshaping narratives about Africa, challenging stereotypes, and bringing inspiring African stories to global audiences, with our expertise in developing and supporting public relations campaigns worldwide uniquely positioning us to amplify brand messaging, enhance reputations, and connect effectively with target audiences.