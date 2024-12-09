APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading, award-winning pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is proud to announce that it has reached the incredible milestone of 100,000 followers collectively across its LinkedIn platforms. These include the APO Group and Africa Newsroom pages, and that of APO Group Founder and Chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard. This achievement firmly positions APO Group as Africa’s premier digital PR and communications firm, with unmatched reach and engagement in the online space.

This impressive growth reflects APO Group’s strong impact and influence in the African PR and communications industry, and an appreciation by online audiences of its commitment to championing Africa’s narratives. Adding to the prestige of this accomplishment is the fact that this is by far the highest number of followers of any of the global, non-African-owned PR agencies active in Africa.

“Social media engagement is a top priority for us, and reaching 100,000 cumulative followers on LinkedIn, a premier business communication channel, is a fantastic achievement. I’m so proud of the hard work and dedication of our team in shaping APO Group into the most digital PR agency in Africa. It also bears testament to APO Group’s ability to continuously adapt and innovate in response to the evolving PR and media landscape, ensuring that clients receive top-tier services suited to the digital age,” said APO Group Chief Executive Officer, Bas Wijne.

APO Group’s strategic use of multiple digital channels has contributed to this success for many clients, including the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the World Health Organisation (WHO). APO Group successfully managed the latter’s weekly online press briefing during the pandemic. The company's online press conference capabilities have the ability to livestream events to over 300 key websites, and strategic influencer collaborations serve to amplify visibility, engage audiences in real time, and demonstrate its industry expertise, playing a key role in growing its thriving LinkedIn follower base.

This expertise has resulted in numerous awards for APO Group, including the PRovoke Media Global SABRE Award, multiple PRovoke Media Africa SABRE Awards, and World Business Outlook Awards in 2023, and being named the Leading Communications Consultancy in Africa by Brands Review Magazine, and the Best Public Relations and Media Consultancy of the Year by World Business Outlook in 2024.

APO Group: https://apo-opa.co/4g4Tva2

Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard: https://apo-opa.co/3VuupZW

Africa Newsroom: https://apo-opa.co/3Bo8vRd

