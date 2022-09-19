APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lindsay Farley as Vice President of Editorial and Content Strategy.

Based in Johannesburg, South Africa, Lindsay joins APO Group after a highly successful spell as Head Writer and Content Strategist for Edelman Africa. Her role at APO Group will see her take on strategic project work for some of the company’s multinational clients as they look to develop their operations on the African continent.

Lindsay will lead APO Group’s content team in devising holistic content strategies, drafting press releases, thought leadership pieces, and other content to help clients engage with African media across the continent. She will also join APO Group’s Management Team.

Lindsay has more than 25 years’ experience in Public Relations and Marketing. In a rich and varied career, she has worked in corporate, advertising, and communications agencies, publishing, and as a private consultant - but her core strength lies in understanding a client’s wider business strategies, and crafting content to help them achieve their goals.

While at Edelman Africa, Lindsay developed thought-leadership and opinion editorials for the firm’s technology, banking and finance, and healthcare clients. These included Standard Bank, Deloitte, Lenovo, DP World, Dimension Data, Roche, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Telkom, Syspro, GE, and Intelsat.

Prior to that, Lindsay worked for 14 years as a private consultant, including a five-year spell as Executive Editor and senior writer for South Africa Deluxe magazine, a quarterly print publication aimed at high-net-worth individuals. She fine-tuned the magazine’s strategic direction and grew the focus areas to include a business section in which she regularly interviewed top local and international business leaders. In this role, Lindsay regularly wrote for luxury brands including Louis Vuitton, Mercedes-Benz, Montblanc, Bentley, Breitling, Chanel, Jaeger LeCoultre, Longines, Omega, Piaget, and RJ-Romaine Jerome, among others.

Lindsay’s appointment comes at a time of significant growth for APO Group. The company reported an increase in revenue of 88% in the first semester of 2022, compared to the first semester of 2021, and it is the only Public Relations Agency that can claim to have truly Pan-African reach, with a media network that stretches across all 54 African nations, and a team of experts operating ‘on-the-ground’ all over the continent.

This success has helped APO Group build lasting relationships with prominent multinational organizations such as Canon, FIFA, or Liquid Intelligent Technologies. Lindsay and her team are committed to helping them tell positive stories that resonate with both African and international audiences.

“I’m thrilled to have joined the APO Group family,” said Lindsay Farley, Vice President of Editorial and Content Strategy at APO Group. “It’s already clear that the values shared by everyone at the company are closely aligned to my own. APO Group is a company that is very client-focused and is also committed to seeing Africa thrive on the international stage. We have a strong, dedicated and exceptionally talented team and it is a pleasure to work alongside people with a shared passion for telling positive stories that are helping to change the narrative about Africa.”

“Lindsay’s appointment reaffirms our commitment to provide exceptional service to our clients by making sure we hire the best people. Lindsay has a proven track record in producing compelling content for some of the biggest brands in the world, so I know she will be instrumental in helping our clients to thrive in Africa,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com), Founder and Chairman of APO Group. “I am absolutely delighted that we have attracted someone of Lindsay's calibre as our Vice President of Editorial and Content Strategy.”

