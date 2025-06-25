APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading Pan-African media relations and communications consultancy, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Bytesview Analytics Private Limited, a technology company specialising in artificial intelligence and data analytics.

This collaboration will leverage NewsData.io, a flagship product by Bytesview Analytics. NewsData.io is an advanced news aggregation and analysis platform that provides real-time and historical news data from over 84,000 sources in 206 countries and 89 languages. It is designed to support media monitoring, sentiment analysis, and data-driven decision-making.

Through this partnership, APO Group and Bytesview Analytics will work together to enhance the monitoring, analysis, and distribution of African news. APO Group will integrate Bytesview’s AI-powered tools to provide clients with deeper insights into how their stories are received across different languages and regions, helping them measure visibility, impact, and public sentiment more effectively.

“This is a powerful example of how smart data and strategic communications can come together to drive better media outcomes,” said Bas Wijne, CEO of APO Group. “Our partnership with Bytesview Analytics brings new depth to the services we offer, especially in tracking and analysing media coverage across Africa.”

“We’re excited to collaborate with APO Group to strengthen our visibility in Africa and to support better storytelling with reliable, data-driven insights,” said Piyush Khatri, Director at Bytesview Analytics. “This partnership opens new doors for both our team and the organisations we serve.”

About APO Group:

Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading award-winning pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. Renowned for our deep-rooted African expertise and expansive global perspective, we specialise in elevating the reputation and brand equity of private and public organisations across Africa. As a trusted partner, our mission is to harness the power of media, crafting bespoke strategies that drive tangible, measurable impact both on the continent and globally.

Our commitment to excellence and innovation has been recognised with multiple prestigious awards, including a PRovoke Media Global SABRE Award and multiple PRovoke Media Africa SABRE Awards. In 2023, we were named the Leading Public Relations Firm Africa and the Leading Pan-African Communications Consultancy Africa in the World Business Outlook Awards, and the Best Public Relations and Media Consultancy of the Year South Africa in 2024 in the same awards. In 2025, Brands Review Magazine acknowledged us as the Leading Communications Consultancy in Africa for the second consecutive year. They also named us the Best PR Agency and the Leading Press Release Distribution Platform in Africa in 2024. Additionally, in 2025, the Davos Communications Awards 2025 awarded us the Gold Award for Best PR Campaign and the Bronze Award for Special Event.

APO Group's esteemed clientele, which includes global giants such as Canon, Nestlé, Western Union, the UNDP, Network International, African Energy Chamber, Mercy Ships, Marriott, Africa’s Business Heroes, and Liquid Intelligent Technologies, reflects our unparalleled ability to navigate the complex African media landscape. With a multicultural team across Africa, we offer unmatched, truly pan-African insights, expertise, and reach across the continent. APO Group is dedicated to reshaping narratives about Africa, challenging stereotypes, and bringing inspiring African stories to global audiences, with our expertise in developing and supporting public relations campaigns worldwide uniquely positioning us to amplify brand messaging, enhance reputations, and connect effectively with target audiences.

About Bytesview Analytics:

Bytesview Analytics Private Limited is a technology-focused company specializing in AI-powered analytics and real-time data solutions. With a dedicated team of developers and data scientists, Bytesview delivers high-performance digital products across industries such as media, fintech, edtech, marketing, environmental sciences, and social media intelligence.

Its flagship product, NewsData.io, is a news aggregation and analytics platform that offers real-time and historical news data through a developer-friendly API. It is designed for researchers, analysts, developers, media professionals, and organizations seeking structured news data from global sources in various languages.



To learn more, visit:

www.Bytesview.com

www.NewsData.io