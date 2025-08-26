APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading multi-award-winning, pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, has announced a new strategic content partnership with Nigerian digital news platform Alexa News Nigeria (www.Alexa.ng).

Under the agreement, all text, images, video, and audio content distributed by APO Group will be published on Alexa News Nigeria, giving audiences across Nigeria and worldwide direct access to a rich stream of high-quality, pan-African news.

Founded with a mission to inform, inspire, and empower, Alexa News Nigeria delivers in-depth coverage of politics, policy, and the economy, alongside insights into business, technology, innovation, and more. The platform is fiercely independent and pro-investigation, speaking truth while maintaining a strong editorial focus on credible, fact-based reporting. Appealing to a diverse audience, from younger professionals to established leaders, Alexa News Nigeria has built a reputation as a trusted source in an increasingly crowded digital space. It stands apart from sensationalist outlets by prioritising accuracy, integrity, and inclusivity in its coverage.

“We are delighted to welcome Alexa News Nigeria as our new Media Partner. Together, we can amplify African voices and ensure the dissemination of credible, positive, and impactful stories to audiences who want to understand the continent better,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Chairman of APO Group. “APO Group and its clients gain exposure in one of Africa’s largest and most influential media markets, while Alexa News Nigeria strengthens its offering with world-class content from across the continent. It’s a win–win for African storytelling.”

The partnership reflects the two organisations’ shared vision to showcase African success stories and change the narrative about the continent. Alexa News Nigeria will gain access to authoritative content from more than 300 multinational companies operating in Africa, as well as major international institutions, sports organisations, and African governments, all of which will be published on its platform.

Jokpeme Joseph Omode, Editor-in-Chief of Alexa News Nigeria and CEO of Alexa Media Services, said:

“This collaboration expands the horizons of our readers by giving them direct access to important news from across Africa. We are committed to providing quality media that advocates for the people and fosters development, while delivering content that reflects the realities and opportunities within our society. We aim to make a significant impact on Nigeria’s media landscape by delivering straightforward, intelligent journalism. Partnering with APO Group enables us to bring global and pan-African perspectives to our readers, helping to shape a more informed and connected society.”

For APO Group, the collaboration enhances its network of media partners in Africa, ensuring greater reach and visibility for its clients’ content. Content distributed by APO Group is automatically published on more than 320 African news sites and major international platforms such as Bloomberg Terminal, Thomson Reuters Eikon, LexisNexis, and Factiva.

“APO Group is the undisputed leader in delivering high-quality, certified content from organisations operating in Africa,” added Omode. “We are proud to strengthen our platform with stories that reflect Africa’s growth, resilience, and potential.”

This partnership marks another milestone in both organisations’ missions to support a robust, interconnected African media landscape, ensuring African stories are told by Africans, for Africans, and shared with the world.

Media contact:

marie@apo-opa.com

About APO Group:

Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading award-winning pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. Renowned for our deep-rooted African expertise and expansive global perspective, we specialise in elevating the reputation and brand equity of private and public organisations across Africa. As a trusted partner, our mission is to harness the power of media, crafting bespoke strategies that drive tangible, measurable impact both on the continent and globally.

Our commitment to excellence and innovation has been recognised with multiple prestigious awards, including a PRovoke Media Global SABRE Award and multiple PRovoke Media Africa SABRE Awards. In 2023, we were named the Leading Public Relations Firm Africa and the Leading Pan-African Communications Consultancy Africa in the World Business Outlook Awards, and the Best Public Relations and Media Consultancy of the Year South Africa in 2024 in the same awards. In 2025, Brands Review Magazine acknowledged us as the Leading Communications Consultancy in Africa for the second consecutive year. They also named us the Best PR Agency and the Leading Press Release Distribution Platform in Africa in 2024. Additionally, in 2025, we were honoured with the Gold distinction for Best PR Campaign and Bronze in the Special Event category at the Davos Communications Awards.

APO Group's esteemed clientele, which includes global giants such as Canon, Nestlé, Western Union, the UNDP, Network International, African Energy Chamber, Mercy Ships, Marriott, Africa’s Business Heroes, and Liquid Intelligent Technologies, reflects our unparalleled ability to navigate the complex African media landscape. With a multicultural team across Africa, we offer unmatched, truly pan-African insights, expertise, and reach across the continent. APO Group is dedicated to reshaping narratives about Africa, challenging stereotypes, and bringing inspiring African stories to global audiences, with our expertise in developing and supporting public relations campaigns worldwide uniquely positioning us to amplify brand messaging, enhance reputations, and connect effectively with target audiences.

Alexa News Nigeria:

Alexa News Nigeria (www.Alexa.ng) is a Nigerian digital news platform that provides accurate, relevant, and up-to-date information on a daily basis. We are committed to the highest standards of journalistic integrity and to serving our audience with the best possible coverage of current events. Alexa News Nigeria is owned by Alexa Media Services. Alexa News Nigeria covers news from oil, gas, power, aviation, maritime, banking, education, capital market, entertainment, tourism, taxation and politics among others.

We are a fiercely independent, pro-investigation multi-media online news platform based in Nigeria, and focused primarily on politics, policy and economy. We are passionate, not just about the nice details, but also the ugly sides that speak truth to governments, businesses, and leaders, both locally and globally. Alexa News Nigeria (www.Alexa.ng) is a dynamic and fiercely independent digital news platform based in Nigeria. Predominantly focused on politics, policy, and the economy, it also covers areas like business insights, technology trends, innovation, and more, aiming to deliver a comprehensive media experience. Positioned as a pro-investigation multimedia outlet, Alexa News Nigeria is rooted in a commitment to high-quality journalism. It prides itself on tackling both the glossy and gritty sides of truth—speaking truth to governments, businesses, and leaders across local and global spheres.

For more information, please visit the website: https://www.Alexa.ng

You can also email us through info@alexa.ng