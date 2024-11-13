Apex (www.Apex-rts.co.za), a Southern African leader in warehouse management and automation solutions, has entered a strategic partnership with Dematic, a leading global provider of automated material handling systems and software. The partnership allows Apex to represent Dematic in the region, offering clients internationally renowned automation and software solutions, backed by local expertise. This collaboration aims to address the growing demand for high-quality, efficient logistics solutions across Southern Africa, enabling businesses to streamline their operations with world-class technologies.

“Partnering with Dematic is a natural extension of our long-standing relationship, and we are thrilled to expand our offering with their advanced automation solutions,” said Alan Richard, Director of Apex. “This partnership enables us to provide our clients with the best-in-class international products, supported locally with our deep knowledge of the African market. Together, we are poised to create innovative, scalable solutions that meet the needs of businesses in this region.”

This partnership will not only enhance Apex’s current offerings but also open new market opportunities. Both companies are committed to achieving significant market share growth over the next three years, with a robust sales plan currently in development. The partnership will also include joint marketing initiatives and client roadshows to demonstrate the combined value of Apex and Dematic’s solutions.

Benefits for Clients and Market Impact

This partnership offers clients across Southern Africa access to world-class technologies that optimise supply chains, reduce costs, and improve warehouse efficiency. With Apex’s local expertise and Dematic’s international standards, the collaboration is set to deliver advanced automation solutions tailored to the region.

Michael Bradshaw, Vice President of Solutions Development at Dematic, commented, “Partnering with Apex allows us to tap into a growing market and leverage their understanding of local business needs. By combining this with Dematic’s advanced automation solutions and global expertise, we will enable local businesses to undertake supply chain automation projects, from small to large, with confidence.”

