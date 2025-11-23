The annual Eritrean community festival in Riyadh and its environs was enthusiastically conducted on 20 and 21 November at Nakfa Hall in the premises of the Eritrean Embassy under the theme “Our Cohesion – Our Armour.” The festival was officially opened by Mr. Estifanos Habtemariam, Director General of the Desks Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The festival featured a photo exhibition depicting the resilience of the Eritrean people and the nation-building process; traditional and cultural displays of the Eritrean ethnic groups; educational presentations by students of Eritrea’s International School; cultural and artistic performances; a bazaar; as well as a seminar focusing on the objective situation in the homeland and regional and global developments, along with various sports activities.

Noting that national festivals serve as gatherings that highlight national culture and identity and portray the true image of Eritrea, Mr. Tesfay Tekle, Chairman of the Eritrean Community, commended all those who contributed to the successful implementation of the festival.

Ms. Weini Gerezgiher, Charge d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy, said that at a time when the world is facing rapid changes and developments, Eritrea is conducting strong diplomatic and political activities to develop partnerships and cooperation based on respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

At the seminar, Ambassador Estifanos Habtemariam provided an extensive briefing on the national development programs being implemented by the public, Government, and members of the Defense Forces. He also commended the participation and contribution of Diaspora nationals in the national development programs.