Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan


As a result of the selection process following the results of the call for logo design, Ministry of Foreign Affairs has decided the official logo for the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9), which will be held in Yokohama from 20 to 22 August 2025. The Ministry appreciates all applicants who responded to the call. The creator of this logo is Ms. Natsumi Watanabe, a student. According to Ms. Watanabe's commentary, she used blue-green which have images of lush and majestic growth by mixing sea blue in Yokohama with green in some African national flags. And she expressed the continent to resemble letter “9” with simple but powerful letter to make the conference memorable.

The official logo will also be used in the events which are accredited to contribute to the promotion of African development through necessary procedures.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.