Angola’s Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas Diamantino Azevedo awarded four scholarships to female petroleum students during the Angola Oil&Gas conference on Thursday. The scholarships will cover the entire four-year duration of the students’ studies, thereby supporting the education, participation and inclusion of women in the country’s petroleum industry.
Awarded to the top four performing students in the entrance exam for the Instituto Nacional de Petróleos (INP) in Sumbe, the scholarship falls part of the Albina Faria de Assis Pereira Africano INP Scholarship for Girls initiative. The initiative, championed by the Ministry of the Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas in partnership with the African Energy Chamber, aims to support women’s education – specifically in the petroleum industry.
“The INP is an excellent institution. We encourage you to commit to your studies so that you are the best at what you do. We encourage the African Energy Chamber to continue providing opportunities for young women in the industry, allowing them to pursue what they want,” stated Diamantino Azevedo, Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas of Angola.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.