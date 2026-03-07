Angola has taken a decisive step towards strengthening national health security by completing the 2025 State Party Annual Report (SPAR), a central instrument of the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005). With this assessment, the country has consolidated the progress made in epidemiological surveillance, emergency preparedness and multisectoral coordination, as well as identifying challenges and priorities for strengthening the response to future threats to public health.

On 19 and 20 February, representatives from various sectors met in a multisectoral workshop to validate the report, with technical support from the World Health Organisation (WHO). This initiative made it possible to analyse national performance, identify gaps, and agree on strategic measures to align national health systems with global health security standards.

The IHR-2005 is the main international legal instrument that guides WHO Member States in the prevention, detection and response to public health emergencies, while ensuring the continuity of global traffic and international trade. For Angola, the SPAR process represents an opportunity to develop critical capacities and ensure compliance with international standards.

"The completion of the SPAR 2025 report demonstrates Angola's commitment to strengthening preparedness and health security. The WHO remains fully committed to supporting the country in implementing priority actions and addressing identified gaps," said Dr Walter Firmino, WHO emergency officer in Angola.

During the process, essential capacities were analysed, including surveillance, rapid response, risk communication, points of entry, laboratories and intersectoral coordination. The integrated approach adopted during the performance analysis, which links human, animal and environmental health, strengthens the national capacity to prevent outbreaks, detect threats in a timely manner and respond efficiently.

According to Dr Eusébio Manuel, head of the Department of Hygiene and Epidemiological Surveillance at the Ministry of Health, ‘with the completion of SPAR, Angola reaffirms its commitment to the international community by strengthening epidemiological surveillance, improving emergency response and consolidating resilient health systems’.

The validation of SPAR 2025 is part of a broader strategy to strengthen health security in Angola, led by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the WHO. This strategy aims to strengthen emergency response capacity, improve disease surveillance and align national policies with global standards, which are key factors in building trust between partners and positioning Angola as a country that is increasingly prepared to deal with threats to public health.

The meeting brought together representatives from various sectors and adopted the ‘One Health’ approach, considered essential for preventing, detecting and responding in a coordinated manner to health risks that simultaneously affect people, animals and the environment.