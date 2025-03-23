In a vibrant celebration to mark World Oral Health Day, March 20, the Angolan Ministry of Health brought together specialists, health professionals, and members of civil society, academia, and the private sector at the Chimbicato Maternal and Child Center in Luanda to assess the current state of oral health and reinforce strategies for prevention and access to dental care.

The Secretary of State for Public Health, Dr. Carlos Alberto Pinto de Sousa, opened the session with a call for oral health to be included on the national public health agenda. “We want oral health to stop being neglected in health care. We must, therefore, continue to strengthen public policies, train professionals, and make the population aware of the importance of oral health care,” he said.

Oral health is a fundamental element of general health, affecting not only an individual’s ability to eat and communicate but also their mental health and social integration. However, it remains an area often neglected in public health systems, especially in low- and middle-income countries, where access to dental care is limited and treatment costs are high.

According to data from The World Health Organization (WHO), around 3.5 billion people worldwide suffer from oral diseases, with a disproportionate impact on the most vulnerable populations. Tooth decay, gum disease, and tooth loss can lead to serious complications, including systemic infections, nutritional difficulties, and even impacts on economic income and productivity.

In the African Region, in particular, data shows that in 2021, around 42% of the population was affected by oral diseases, including tooth decay, gum disease, and tooth loss. These figures reflect the scarcity of dental services and the lack of effective prevention programs.

“Oral diseases share common risk factors with other non-communicable diseases, such as excessive sugar consumption, smoking, and alcohol use. The WHO is committed to supporting Angola in implementing policies that guarantee an integrated and sustainable response,” said Dr. Fernanda Alves, head of the WHO’s department of communicable and non-communicable diseases in Angola.

The World Oral Health Day event in Angola included a panel discussion in which experts highlighted the importance of oral health during pregnancy, the training of professionals, and the inclusion of oral health services in primary care.

“I never imagined how important it is to care for oral health until I saw my son suffering from toothache. Unfortunately, when we went to the dentist, it was too late, and he had to remove the tooth. Now, we’re following the recommended treatment, and we’ve learned the importance of adopting daily hygiene and prevention habits to prevent this from happening again,” said Maria José, mother of Paulo Machinde, who was treated during the free screening and distribution of oral hygiene kits held at the maternal and child center of Chimbicato.

The theme chosen for this year, “A happy mouth contributes to a happy mind,” underlines the importance of oral health for physical and mental well-being, reinforcing the need to strengthen preventive care and improve access to oral health services.