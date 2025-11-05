The 2025 Angolan International Mining Conference (AIMC), held on October 22-23 at the Talatona Convention Centre, marked a transformative milestone for Angola's mining sector with the official launch of the Angola Digital Mining Cadastre. This groundbreaking platform is designed to revolutionise the mining industry by automating and digitising processes, enhancing transparency, efficiency, and security.

The conference attracted over 1,000 delegates, including prominent government officials, industry leaders, and international investors, underscoring Angola's strategic vision to become a leading investment hub in the global mining landscape.

The Honourable Diamantino Pedro Azevedo, Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum, and Gas, officially opened the conference, highlighting Angola's commitment to transparency and innovation in mining. In his keynote address, he stated, "The Digital Mining Cadastre is a landmark step in modernising our mining sector, ensuring that Angola remains a competitive player on the global stage. This initiative is crucial for fostering an environment conducive to investment and sustainable development."

Key Highlights:

- The introduction of the Angola Digital Mining Cadastre, which aims to digitise all mining-related processes, providing an efficient and transparent regulatory environment.

- Announcement of Angola's first underground copper mine, a partnership between Angolan and Chinese companies, set to begin operations shortly.

- Integration of advanced traceability technology to improve the certification process from mine to consumer, ensuring the credibility of Angola's mineral exports.

- A focus on sustainable practices and local content development, aimed at driving economic growth and job creation within Angola.

Paul Sinclair, CEO of Sankofa, the international partner for the event, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaborative efforts between local and international stakeholders. "By harnessing technology, we not only boost efficiency but also ensure that the benefits of mining reach all Angolans," Sinclair said. "This conference is not just about discussions; it's about making tangible progress and fostering partnerships that will benefit Angola's economy and its people."

The conference also featured a demonstration of the Digital Mining Cadastre by Engineer Emmanuel Saturnino, the coordinator of the technical group for its implementation. Saturnino explained, "This platform is designed to streamline the entire mining process, from licensing and registration to demarcation and inspection. Our goal is to make these processes more agile, faster, and more transparent through digitisation."

Strategic Implications:

The digital transformation of Angola's mining sector through the Digital Mining Cadastre is expected to attract increased foreign investment by providing a transparent and efficient regulatory framework. This initiative aligns with Angola's long-term vision of industrialisation and economic diversification. By creating a more predictable business environment, Angola aims to enhance its position as a key player in the global mining industry, fostering job creation and sustainable economic growth.

The Honourable José Dias, representing the Chamber of Mines of Angola, emphasised the importance of collaboration and innovation in the mining sector. "Our vision is clear: to position Angola as a destination of choice for mining investment, promoting sustainable practices, knowledge transfer, and technological innovation," Dias stated. "The Chamber of Mines will serve as a platform for dialogue and collaboration between government, mining companies, local communities, and international partners."

AIMC 2025 also provided a platform for discussions on the integration of new technologies and sustainable practices in the mining industry. Feriel Zerouki, President of the World Diamond Council, highlighted the role of technology in enhancing transparency and trust. "Angola's diamond story deserves to be told by Angolans through transparency, evidence, and pride. By integrating traceability technology, we can ensure the credibility of our diamonds from mine to market," Zerouki noted.

In addition to the focus on technology and transparency, the conference addressed the importance of local content development. The Honourable Minister Azevedo announced plans to foster domestic transformation of minerals, with initiatives such as the establishment of diamond cutting factories and the production of metallurgical silicon. "We are committed to adding value to our raw materials here in Angola, creating jobs and driving economic growth," Azevedo said.

The Key Note Opening Session concluded with a call to action for all stakeholders to utilise the opportunities presented by the Digital Mining Cadastre and the collaborative spirit of the AIMC 2025. "This is Angola's moment," declared Daniel Matai, Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources of Sierra Leone. "Together, we can make history and transform Angola's and Africa's mining sector through regional integration and innovative, people-centred approaches."

Angolan International Mining Conference, hosted 22-23 October 2025

Talatona Convention Center, Luanda, Angola

https://AngolaIMC.com/

About VUKA Group:

VUKA Group connects people and organisations to information and each other, across Africa’s energy, mining, infrastructure, mobility, green economy and technology sectors through innovative events, content, and strategic networking. By integrating industry introductions, curated events, and digital engagement, the group empowers businesses to navigate complex markets, forge valuable connections, and drive sustainable success.

Venture partners to The Global Trust Project, Founders of WomenIN empowerment platform and leaders of NPO, Go Green Africa. The VUKA Group’s diverse portfolio acts to contribute to its purpose of ‘Connecting Africa to the World’s Best, to Influence Sustainable Progress’

Discover more at www.WeAreVUKA.com

About AIMC:

Aiming to position Angola as a global mining leader, the 2025 edition, under President Lourenço’s patronage and Minister Azevedo’s chairmanship, is a premier platform to attract investment, showcase innovations, and foster deal-making. With government reforms and strong governance, Angola is increasing inward capital and private sector growth, supporting its economic development.

The Angolan International Mining Conference is a national event organized by the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas (MIREMPET) to promote international capital flows and market entry for mining operators, contract miners, junior mining companies, service providers, infrastructure companies, and financial institutions to originate deals.

Learn more at: https://AngolaIMC.com