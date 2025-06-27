In response to a recent polio outbreak in Benguela province, Angola has launched a polio vaccination campaign. The campaign aims to protect over half a million children and reaffirm the country’s commitment to eradicating disease.

During the launch ceremony, Dr Fekadu Lemma, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) coordinator in Angola, said, “This campaign is an act of protection, solidarity, and hope for Angola’s future. Polio is not only an invisible threat, but it can also cause permanent physical damage, such as paralysis.”

Despite significant progress since the interruption of the wild poliovirus in 2011 and Angola being certified polio-free in 2015, the country now faces a new challenge. The outbreak has resulted in 13 confirmed poliovirus cases in Benguela, Cubal, Dombe Grande, and Bocoio municipalities.

In response, the Ministry of Health, supported by the WHO and GPEI partners, is conducting an intensive door-to-door vaccination campaign from 27 to 29 June. The campaign aims to vaccinate over 554,000 children under the age of five.

Dr Cátia Katchiuko, the deputy governor for economic and social affairs of Benguela province, reinforced the government’s commitment: “This campaign is a clear demonstration of our dedication to the health and well-being of our children. With the support of our partners, we have made great progress, but we know that the mission is not yet complete. Eradicating polio is a collective struggle — and we are all in this together.”

In accordance with the GPEI, the World Health Organization (WHO) has defined five strategic steps to ensure the successful eradication of polio in the country. These steps include: a) Strengthening routine immunization, with a focus on children who have not received any doses; b) Conducting high-quality campaigns with independent monitoring and rapid corrections; (c) Strengthening polio surveillance, including surveillance of acute flaccid paralysis and environmental surveillance; (d) Increasing community involvement by engaging local, religious and traditional leaders; and (e) Ensuring the sustainability of actions by integrating lessons learned from polio into other public health programmes.

The vaccination campaign in Benguela province is part of this approach, given the province’s importance in the context of the polio outbreak, which poses the highest risk of spreading at national and international levels. This is especially pertinent given the province’s population density, history of poliovirus circulation, and its role as a logistics hub for other provinces.

Around 5,000 people, including health professionals and community volunteers, have been mobilized for the current polio vaccination campaign, with an investment of approximately $3.6 million, mainly funded by the Global Polio Eradication Initiative through WHO and UNICEF.

The WHO Representative in Angola, Dr Indrajit Hazarika, concluded: “As a father, I know that vaccinating a child is an act of love. It guarantees them a fundamental right and opens the door to a healthier and more promising future.”

“Polio does not respect borders, but neither should our determination. Every child vaccinated brings us closer to a polio-free future. Eradicating polio is possible, but only if all levels of government, partners, and communities work together. We cannot stop now. Our generation will be remembered for having the courage to complete this mission.”