In a meeting held today, the Honourable Minister of Health of the Republic of Angola, Dr. Sílvia Lutucuta, formally welcomed the newly appointed World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Angola, Dr. Indrajit Hazarika. The meeting marked the beginning of a renewed and reinforced partnership between the Government of Angola and WHO, with a central focus on intensifying the national response to the ongoing cholera outbreak.

Dr. Hazarika conveyed WHO’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Government of Angola through comprehensive and strategic interventions. These include enhanced multisectoral coordination, improved case management, strengthened surveillance and case detection, as well as robust risk communication and community engagement. This collaboration comes at a critical time, as Angola navigates a complex public health landscape characterized by endemic diseases, communicable and non-communicable diseases, neglected tropical diseases, and a cholera outbreak that has now affected 17 out of the 21 provinces in Angola.

Since the onset of the outbreak in January 2025, more than 14,000 cholera cases and 505 associated deaths have been reported, with 50% of the cases involving individuals under the age of 20. The Ministry of Health, in close coordination with WHO and other development partners, has undertaken a series of urgent response measures. These include deploying rapid response teams, training health personnel, establishing cholera treatment centers and units, providing safe drinking water, intensive community engagement, and the rollout of targeted vaccination campaigns.

Minister Lutucuta expressed grave concern over the rising number of cases and the tragic loss of life. “Throughout this challenging period, the World Health Organization has stood by us as a steadfast and valued partner, providing unwavering support across all levels. Nonetheless, we are deeply saddened to see a continued rise in both cases and fatalities, especially among children and young people,” she stated. The Minister emphasized the urgent need for strengthened multisectoral collaboration and coordinated action to curb the outbreak and safeguard public health.

Dr. Hazarika reaffirmed WHO’s long-standing commitment to supporting Angola in its efforts to control cholera and to strengthen the health system for greater resilience. “We are grateful for the Ministry’s openness and leadership in this response. While the outbreak is of great concern, it also presents a critical opportunity for us to work together to reinforce health systems and build long-term emergency preparedness. Our shared goal remains a healthier and more resilient Angola,” he affirmed.

The meeting concluded with a shared understanding of the need to intensify the response and sustain momentum to bring the outbreak under control. Angola has successfully contained previous cholera outbreaks, and through decisive leadership, multisectoral coordination, and strategic partnerships, the country is well-positioned to overcome this challenge again.

Looking ahead, national efforts will focus on integrated strategies to strengthen health systems and prevent future outbreaks. These include improved access to quality care, ensuring access to safe water, promoting hygiene and sanitation practices, and continuing investments in health. The combined efforts of the Government of Angola, WHO, other UN agencies, civil society, and the private sector will be crucial in safeguarding the health and well-being of all Angolans.