The sixth edition of the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) Conference&Exhibition was officially launched today, marking the beginning of a historic celebration. The event, scheduled for September 3-4, 2025, in Luanda, is the country's largest oil and gas investment platform, bringing together industry leaders, financiers, technology providers, and both local and international service providers.

Under the theme “Turning Dialogue into Business,” AOG 2025 promises to be the biggest edition yet, standing out for its B2B networking, promotion of strategic collaboration and support for signing agreements among key industry decision-makers. The conference also commemorates 50 years of Angola’s independence and five decades of growth in the oil and gas industry, which has been achieved through factors such as transparent cooperation with major global operators, consistent investment, collaboration among industry stakeholders and continuous innovation.

According to José Barroso, Angolan Secretary of State for Oil and Gas, “the sixth edition of AOG 2025, organized this year as part of the celebration for the 50th anniversary of our independence, comes at an important time for Angola and the national oil and gas sector,” he said, adding that “Angola's oil and gas sector marks 50 years of resilience and growth, offering a compelling investment opportunity for international partners and reaffirming its position as a hub for global industry leaders.”

He further stated, “As Angola's oil and gas sector celebrates 50 years of growth, we're showcasing its profitability to foreign investors. Events like AOG 2025 play a crucial role in boosting the sector, promoting Angola globally and attracting investment, ultimately driving economic and social progress."

Meanwhile, Barroso highlighted that oil production was averaging over one million barrels per day, and that the country seeks to further increase output through a multifaceted investment approach, including the launch of its 2025 licensing round which will offer new blocks in the offshore Kwanza and Benguela basins, in addition to new opportunities in marginal fields.

Angola’s licensing round, scheduled for the first quarter of 2025, includes blocks 22, 35, 37, 38, and 36 in the Kwanza Basin, and blocks 40, 25, 39 and 26 in the Benguela Basin. Meanwhile, the available marginal fields cover areas in blocks 4, 14, 15, 17/06, and 18. The Incremental Production Initiative, which offers more attractive fiscal conditions, has been a key tool to maximize production from existing assets.

In the natural gas sector, Angola is also striving to position itself as a major exporter, increasing the share of gas in the energy mix to 25%. The government is attracting new investments and technological innovations, with strategic projects such as Angola LNG.

Among recent developments, Chevron launched the Sanha Lean Gas Connection Project in December 2024, while the New Gas Consortium expects to start producing non-associated gas by late 2025 or early 2026. Angola also presents investment opportunities in gas-to-power, LPG, and distribution projects, making it an increasingly attractive market for investors. In the downstream sector, the Cabinda Refinery is expected to begin operations in 2025, with an initial capacity of 30,000 barrels per day. Additionally, the Lobito and Soyo refinery projects are under development, with Angola seeking investors to accelerate their completion.

Bráulio de Brito, President of AECIPA, emphasized the role of this initiative “in developing local content, particularly in training national staff, implementing innovative and robust equipment and technology in Angola and Angolan companies, as well as in the growing openness of national banks to seriously consider projects and national entrepreneurs in the sector.”

The President of AECIPA also stated that “I hope the sixth edition of Angola Oil&Gas will break all records for business and professional participation, both international and national, and that it will be a moment to celebrate the country, the industry, and all those who, at the governmental and business levels, make it happen in Angola.”

Meanwhile, Luís Conde, Conference Director at Energy Capital&Power, summed up the spirit of the event by stating, “In honor of this golden jubilee, the Angola Oil&Gas 2025 Conference will celebrate Angola’s legacy as one of the undisputed leaders in the oil and gas sector in Africa, while looking toward a future filled with opportunities. The event will transform today’s conversations into partnerships, investments, and key contracts for the next 50 years.”

About AOG:

Angola Oil&Gas is the leading platform dedicated to the future of oil and gas in the country, bringing together experts, investors, and decision-makers from around the world. Since its first edition, AOG has fostered transformative agreements that drive Angola's development as a regional energy powerhouse. In 2025, the conference promises to be a milestone in the African energy sector, solidifying Angola's role as a market leader.