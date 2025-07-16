Angola – one of Africa’s leading deepwater producers – is making a strong play for onshore exploration, leveraging its multi-year licensing strategy and flexible investment structures to entice new players to invest in onshore projects. On the back of a licensing round which concluded in 2024, the country is witnessing a surge of investment onshore, unlocking new opportunities for production growth as Angola strives to sustain output above one million barrels per day.

A panel discussion during the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference will examine the impact ongoing onshore and shallow water projects will have on Angola’s production portfolio. Titled The Role of Onshore and Shallow Water Operations in Maintaining Production, the session will feature companies active in the onshore market and will delve into the strategic significance of onshore assets in maintaining output and maximizing resources in Angola. Speakers include Ricardo Van-Deste, CEO, Sonangol E&P; Edson dos Santos, CEO, Etu Energias; George Toriola, Chief Strategy Officer, FIRST E&P; Gianni Martins, General Manager, Alfort Petroleum; and Scott Gilbert, CEO, Corcel.

The 2024/2025 period has seen robust growth across Angola’s onshore market as companies invest in drilling and data acquisition in pursuit of new discoveries. In May 2025, Etu Energias signed a Risk Service Contract for Block CON 4 in the onshore Congo basin, granting the company operatorship with 67.5%. The agreement covers a 25-year operating license, with five years allocated for exploration and 20 years for production. The agreement follows two separate deals signed by Corcel in May 2025 for the accelerated development of Block KON 16 in the Kwanza basin. The agreements saw Corcel enhance its stake in the block to 71/5% through transactions signed with Intank Global DMCC and Sintana. Proceeds from the transactions will support de-risking and exploration activities planned for 2026. Corcel completed the data acquisition phase of KON 16 in 2024. Alfort Petroleum is also pursuing onshore exploration, following its qualification as an operator under the country’s 2023 licensing round. The company operates Block KON 8 and is currently interpreting seismic data at the block.

Meanwhile, while FIRST E&P is not yet active in Angola, other Nigerian players have recently expanded into the country, showcasing the potential for Nigerian players in Angola’s onshore market. Notably, Nigeria’s Walcot Group signed a production sharing contract in April 2025 for three onshore blocks in Angola. These include a 100% equity interest and operatorship of Block KON 1; a 100% equity interest and operatorship of Block CON 3; and a 10% non-operating interest in Block KON 13. Oando Energy Resources – another Nigerian firm – entered the Angolan market in January 2025, gaining operatorship of Block KON 13. The block has two exploration wells previously drilled, with oil and gas identified across various depths. Effimax and Sonangol represent partners on the block.

Recent onshore investments are largely due to Angola’s 2023 licensing round, which featured 12 blocks for exploration in the Lower Congo and Kwanza basins. Nine companies qualified as operators while five qualified as non-operators. Since the conclusion of the round, the country’s upstream regulatory the National Oil, Gas&Biofuels Agency has since received proposals from three international companies for nine blocks that were not awarded during the 2023 tender. This underscores the level of interest in Angola’s onshore acreage, laying a strong foundation for future discoveries.