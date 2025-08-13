This year’s Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference – scheduled for September 3-4 in Luanda – will feature the first-ever Deals&Showcases Track as part of the main conference agenda. Taking place alongside the Strategic and Technical Tracks, this exclusive program feature encompasses a series of sessions that will explore the procurement process of some of the country’s biggest operators. The track will also feature presentations that demonstrate youth-led innovation in Angolan oil and gas. With just one month to go until the event, now is the time to secure your place and be part of the multi-track program.

The Deals&Showcases Track is geared towards both Angolan youth as well as the country’s service providers, entrepreneurs and innovators. Led by major players, the track will introduce key solutions across the value chain, with presentations offering insight into innovative methods to drive exploration, production and broader industry development in Angola.

A masterclass on Understanding IOC Procurement: Best Practices for Service Companies will take place during the event. The session will navigate the procurement processes of international companies active in Angola, providing an in-depth look at how companies structure their procurement strategies, what they prioritize in supplier selection and how service providers can optimize their approach to meet industry expectations. The session will be led by Adao Costa, Procurement Manager at ExxonMobil Angola.

A session powered by Angola’s national oil company Sonangol – titled SonaJovem Showcase – will see entrepreneurs and innovators take the stage to present their business solutions to a panel of seasoned investors and executives. With a few minutes to make their case, Angola’s bright minds will showcase the potential of their technology, business model or energy solution. Additionally, a closed-door Carbon Market Session will also take place during this track, followed by a showcase led by energy major TotalEnergies.

Meanwhile, a session on Empowering Local: Forex Solutions for Sustainable Growth in Angola’s Oil&Gas Sector will examine the evolving financial landscape in Angola and the impact on local service providers. The session will feature insights from experts and industry leaders on how to overcome hurdles in securing foreign currency for international payments and how to position local businesses for growth in a US-dollar dominated global market.

