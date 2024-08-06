Global projects developers, independent E&P firms and regional investors are expected to enter the Angolan oil and gas market in the coming months as new blocks become available across onshore, offshore and marginal fields. In addition to accelerating exploration, new entrants signal fresh opportunities for collaboration and local contract opportunities.

The Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference – returning for its next edition from October 2-3 in Luanda – will feature a strategic track as part of its main conference agenda. The track will examine Angola’s investment outlook, strategies for enhancing local content and the role of women in the oil and gas industry. Stakeholders from both the global and local market stand to gain crucial insight into projects, opportunities in natural gas production and the business environment in Angola.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; national oil company Sonangol; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the African Energy Chamber; and the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute, the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola's oil and gas industry.

Angola’s Namibe Basin is one of the final frontiers for oil and gas exploration, representing a significant unexploited hydrocarbon province. While minimal exploration has been conducted to date, seismic studies have shown promising results. Notably, Blocks 41, 42 and 43 in the Kwanza and Namibe basins are covered in their entirety with a 2D seismic dataset, with significant syn- and post-rift potential across the entire basin identified. A panel discussion on Frontier Exploration: Charting New Paths for Investment during AOG 2024 will explore the strategic potential of the basin, with speakers delving into block opportunities and partnership prospects.

In tandem with oil production efforts, Angola is making strides towards attracting investment across the natural gas industry. The country has a target to increase the share of gas to 25% of the energy mix by 2025 and is promoting exploration opportunities, infrastructure development and monetization solutions. Major projects include the Angola LNG plant – which celebrated its 400th cargo in 2023 – and the Quiluma and Maboqueiro development, Angola’s first non-associated gas project. The project will come online by 2026 and will serve as feedstock for the Angola LNG plant. During AOG 2024, a panel discussion on Beyond Oil: Angola’s Rise as a Gas Powerhouse will examine investment opportunities across the gas industry.

Up to $60 billion will be invested in Angola’s oil and gas industry in the next five years. The country’s enabling business environment and market-focused fiscals have played an instrumental part in attracting foreign capital to the market. A six-year licensing round launched in 2019 provides regular access to block opportunities while engagement with IOCs ensures ongoing review of licensing structures and fiscal terms. AOG 2024’s strategic track will feature a session on Perspectives on Investment: The key to Doing Business in Angola. The session will unpack the country’s business climate, including regulatory frameworks, industry procedures and rules of engagement.

As the country’s oil and gas industry grows, so do opportunities for Angolan SMEs and operators. As a mature producer, Angola’s industry success is largely attributed to the competitiveness of its domestic players. The Angolan government is driving local content through the Angolanization initiative, which strengthens national entrepreneurship by granting local service providers preference to oil and gas contracts. The initiative places local content at the forefront of projects by prioritizing the utilization of Angolan products and services. AOG 2024 will further explore this initiative through a panel titled Empowering Angola Talent: Local Content Strategies to Unlock Angola’s Human Capital.

Given the vital role women play in strengthening Angola’s oil and gas industry while driving project forward, the conference will also feature a panel discussion on Sailing into the Future: Women Steering the Ship of Angola’s Oil and Gas Evolution. The session will explore the contributions and future potential of women in the industry, with topics such as leadership, technical expertise and more featured.

AOG 2024 features a multi-track program that offering a comprehensive overview of the country’s oil and gas value chain. To download the program, visit https://apo-opa.co/3SCYLIq. For more information on panel discussions, speakers and topics, visit www.AngolaOilandGas.com.