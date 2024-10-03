The winners of the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) Awards were officially announced during the event’s Gala Dinner and Award Ceremony on Wednesday. Celebrating the achievements of oil and gas companies active in Angola, the awards serve as a moment of reflection and inspiration for the country’s oil and gas industry.

In line with the event’s theme of Driving Exploration and Development Towards Increased Production in Angola, the AOG 2024 awards celebrate the milestones, projects and progress of companies across the entire oil and gas value chain. The AOG 2024 Awards winners included:

Game-Changer of the Year: Kaminho Deepwater Development

The AOG 2024 Game-Changer of the Year is the Kaminho Deepwater Development, awarded to project partners TotalEnergies, Sonangol and Petronas. Achieving FID in 2024, the $6 billion project is the first large deepwater development in the Kwanza Basin. The low-emission, high-production project will feature an FPSO with a capacity to produce 70,000 barrels per day. Set to come online in 2028, the project represents a game-changer for the industry.

Explorer of the Year: ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil is the winner of the Explorer of the Year, owing to its success in incremental production and drive for frontier exploration. In 2024, the company made a discovery at the Likember-01 research well in Block 15 – one of Angola’s longest-producing assets. The find marks a critical point for the block, showcasing the potential for enhanced recovery. Set to drill the Arcturus-1 well in the Namibe basin in 2024, ExxonMobil is seeking play-opening finds, setting it apart as a true explorer of the year.

Local Company of the Year: Cabship

The AOG 2024 Local Company of the Year was awarded to Cabship for its progress in up-scaling Angola’s logistics, oilfield services and capacity building. The company is spearheading an offshore marine support company in partnership with Octomar, driving instrumental developments in shipping and material management and enhancing procurement across the oil and gas industry.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Desidério Costa

Angola’s former hydrocarbon Minister Desidério Costa has been selected as the winner of the AOG 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award owing to his commitment to growing the Angolan oil and gas industry. Serving as Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas from 2002-2008, Costa played an instrumental part in shaping the country’s oil and gas industry to what it is today. From revising petroleum frameworks to serving as Chairman of the African Petroleum Producers Organization to overseeing the establishment of Angola’s first LNG facility, Costa’s career defined by a commitment to development.