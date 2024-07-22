The Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference and exhibition ­– Angola’s premier event for the oil and gas industry – will host a pre-conference technical program ahead of the main event this October (2-3). Taking place on October 1, the pre-conference agenda serves as a prelude to the AOG conference and will feature a series of workshops and technical presentations, covering the entire oil and gas value chain in Angola.

The technical program is designed to provide in-depth strategic insight into the technical aspects of Angola's oil and gas industry, led by a roster of distinguished industry experts. This platform for knowledge transfer features presentations on a variety of technical topics for professionals across the oil and gas value chain including engineers, lawyers, service providers, logistics companies, financiers, and more. Featured topics include Angola’s onshore prospectivity; opportunities for incremental production; sustaining upstream investment; optimizing infield exploration, and more.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute, the African Energy Chamber; and the national oil company Sonangol, the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola’s oil and gas industry. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

Angola's oil and gas sector holds significant promise with 9 billion barrels of proven oil reserves and 11 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves. The country plans to maintain production above one million barrels per day (bpd) until 2027, with 29 block opportunities currently available for exploration. Additionally, Angola aims to increase the share of natural gas in its energy mix to 25% by 2025, leveraging LPG and CNG solutions to improve energy access and reduce fuel costs. These goals are underpinned by national efforts to enhance energy security while creating an innovative petroleum hub in Angola. In tandem with proactive policies and strong fiscals, these goals position Angola as an attractive market for companies looking at expanding their investments both in Angola and beyond.

Currently, Angola is driving a six-year licensing round, offering a total of 55 blocks. To date, 26 blocks have been awarded, with the 2025 bid round set to offer an additional 10 blocks. The country's rich production history and established infrastructure support new concessions, making it an attractive destination for investment. In 2024, Angola's oil and gas industry faces numerous challenges, including lack of investment, the energy transition and declines in mature fields. These challenges highlight the need for innovation across the industry, with technology and partnerships at the forefront of project developments.

Stepping into this picture, the AOG 2024 pre-conference technical program will unpack the challenges faced by Angola’s oil and gas industry and the opportunities for investors. Featured speakers include representatives from data acquisition company TGS; global oilfield services provider SLB; pan-African legal conglomerate CLG – formerly Centurion Law Group -; and more. Additionally, global market intelligence firms S&P Global Commodity Insights and Wood Mackenzie will present.

