Angola has launched one of the largest public health campaigns in its history: vaccination against Human Papillomavirus (HPV), the main cause of cervical cancer. The goal is clear and urgent: to protect more than two million girls aged between 9 and 12 across the country between October 27 and November 7.

Cervical cancer is one of the leading causes of death among women of reproductive age in Angola, but it can be prevented. WHO estimates point to more than 2,000 new cases per year, half of which are fatal. The HPV vaccine is safe, effective, and recommended by the WHO, offering protection against the most common types of the virus that cause cervical cancer. Each dose administered represents a shield against a disease that should not claim lives.

To achieve this goal, 1,667 teams from the Expanded Program on Immunization will visit public and private schools, health facilities, and communities, ensuring that 70% of eligible girls receive the vaccine free of charge. The vaccine is administered in a single dose, in accordance with WHO guidelines.

This campaign puts Angola at the forefront of the Global Strategy for the Elimination of Cervical Cancer, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals and Universal Health Coverage. “Each dose is a victory against the disease, an investment in the future, and protection for Angolan families,” said Dr. Tomás Valdez, WHO Acting Representative.

The official launch of the campaign took place in Namibe province, where Diego Zorrilla, Acting Resident Coordinator of the United Nations, said: “Angola is taking a historic step to protect its girls and ensure a healthier future.”

Vaccination against cervical cancer in Angola is the culmination of 16 years of preparation and mobilization, involving national authorities, health partners, civil society, and the private sector. "This is an unprecedented joint effort in the history of public health in the country. Today, we are realizing the dream of protecting young Angolan women against cervical cancer," said Health Minister Dr. Sílvia Lutucuta.

The campaign is also led by the First Lady of the Republic, Dr. Ana Dias Lourenço, who acts as national ambassador, mobilizing institutions, leaders, and communities to ensure that no girl is left behind.

HPV vaccination is part of the WHO's global strategy to eradicate cervical cancer as a public health problem by 2030, ensuring that 90% of girls are vaccinated before the age of 15, that 70% of women undergo screening for early detection, and that 90% of women diagnosed receive appropriate treatment.

In this operation, led by the Ministries of Health and Education, with technical and logistical support from WHO, UNICEF, UNDP, GAVI, the European Union, the European Investment Bank, and other strategic partners, WHO played a key role in supporting the Government of Angola in conducting studies on socio-behavioral factors that influence vaccine acceptance, developing a communication and community engagement strategy, and preparing microplans, manuals, and guidance documents to ensure effective implementation.

Now, the mission is clear: inform, mobilize, and act to vaccinate all girls, everywhere. WHO calls on parents, teachers, community leaders, journalists, and influencers to spread accurate messages and encourage vaccination.