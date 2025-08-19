The Ministry of Health (MOH), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), with the support of the European Union, will hold a national training session on August 20 at the Journalist Training Center (CEFOJOR) dedicated to the role of the media in managing public health crises.

The initiative will bring together journalists, institutional communicators, and strategic partners to reflect on the challenges of public health in Angola and reinforce the fundamental role of communication in saving lives, promoting healthy behaviors, and combating misinformation.

This meeting marks the beginning of a joint effort to create the Health Communication Network in Angola, a collaborative platform that aims to strengthen the link between the media, health authorities, and international partners, promoting a more effective and coordinated response to health emergencies.

In a context where Angola faces persistent challenges such as maternal and infant mortality, epidemic outbreaks, and the impacts of climate change, clear, accessible, and fact-based communication becomes a fundamental pillar of public health. The right information at the right time can make the difference between risk and protection, between doubt and confidence.

The training will have around 60 participants, including professionals from public and private organizations, international correspondents, and institutional communicators. The program will include practical sessions, debates, and the sharing of tools to improve the quality and accountability of journalistic coverage of health issues.

Through this initiative, the partners reaffirm their commitment to a more informed, healthier Angola that is better prepared to face current and future health challenges.