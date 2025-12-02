Angola has officially launched its first dedicated non-associated gas project, the New Gas Consortium (NGC) Gas Treatment Plant in Soyo, marking a major milestone for the country’s energy sector. Commissioned in November 2025, the onshore facility processes around 400 million standard cubic feet of gas per day and 20,000 barrels of condensate, sourced from the offshore Quiluma and Maboqueiro fields. The project represents a significant shift for Angola, moving beyond its historical reliance on oil and tapping standalone gas resources that can support a more diversified and resilient energy economy.

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) – as the voice of the African energy sector – strongly welcomes this achievement, viewing it as a transformative step for Angola and the continent. By developing non-associated gas, Angola is reducing its historical reliance on oil, creating jobs, building local skills and establishing a reliable supply of cleaner power. Thousands of Angolans were mobilized during construction and commissioning, with over 4,500 employed at the peak of activity and another 1,200 involved in fabrication and infrastructure, demonstrating how energy projects can deliver direct, tangible benefits to communities.

Gas from the Soyo plant feeds directly into the Angola LNG facility, supporting both exports and domestic power generation, as well as future industrial projects such as fertilizer production for agriculture. Operated by Azule Energy – a 50:50 joint venture between energy majors bp and Eni – alongside Cabinda Gulf Oil Company, Sonangol E&P and TotalEnergies, the $4 billion project reached full operations six months ahead of schedule, demonstrating efficiency, strong project management and Angola’s growing capability to delivery large-scale, complex energy infrastructure.

The NGC project also strengthens Angola’s position in the global natural gas market. Unlike associated gas produced alongside oil, non-associated gas is a standalone resource, offering long-term industrial and economic advantages while supporting cleaner energy production. The momentum in the country’s gas sector continues with the recent discovery at the Gajajeira-01 exploration well in offshore Block 1/14. Announced in July 2025, this was the first dedicated gas exploration well in Angola and has revealed potential gas volumes exceeding 1 trillion cubic feet, along with up to 100 million barrels of condensate. Operated by Azule Energy with partners Equinor, Sonangol E&P and Acrep S.A., the discovery confirms the enormous potential of the Lower Congo Basin and underscores the value of Angola’s non-associated gas strategy.

“Non-associated gas deposits guarantee additional production rather than relying solely on the gas that is associated with oil. The benefits are significant, as gas is in great demand in the international market, is less polluting than diesel and offers a competitive price. We believe that other developments like this will come along, which is promising for the Angolan people and the national economy,” stated Angola’s President João Lourenço.

Echoing the President’s enthusiasm for gas development in the country, Angola’s Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas Diamantino Azevedo added that, “This is the first non-associated natural gas treatment production project in Angola. […] Angola established a modern, competitive and attractive legal and fiscal regime for the development of gas not associated with oil, definitively opening the door to structuring projects like this.”

For the AEC, the Soyo plant is a clear example of how Africa can take control of its energy future, executing complex projects efficiently while creating economic and social value. It highlights the continent’s ability to responsibly develop its resources, deliver energy security and open new avenues for industrialization and sustainable growth. The Chamber applauds Angola, Azule Energy and all partners involved for achieving this milestone and setting a benchmark for non-associated gas development in Africa.

“Angola’s first non-associated gas project marks a decisive moment for the country’s energy future. It shows what is possible when bold leadership, strong partnerships and investor confidence align. This development will unlock new value, drive industrial growth and position Angola as a competitive force in Africa’s evolving gas market,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, AEC.