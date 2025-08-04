Faced with the growing threat of polio and the confirmation of 19 new cases in the provinces of Benguela, Huambo, Cubango, and Cuanza Norte, the country is stepping up preparations for one of the most extensive child vaccination campaigns in recent years. Led by the Ministry of Health and with technical support from the World Health Organization (WHO), the campaign included a National Microplanning Meeting, which established coordinated, evidence-based strategies to contain the circulation of type 2 poliovirus and protect all children under the age of five.
The campaign, which aims to vaccinate more than 6.9 million children with two drops of the nVPO2 vaccine, includes three major phases: the first, which took place successfully between 25 and 27 July in Benguela, and the second, which will take place between 8 and 10 August in the rest of the country; the third and final phase will take place between 5 and 7 September in all municipalities across the country. The goal is to achieve a minimum vaccination coverage of 95% in each locality to ensure no child is unprotected.
During the meeting, specific objectives were defined, namely: to intensify the active search for cases of acute flaccid paralysis (AFP), cholera, measles and other notifiable diseases; to strengthen social mobilization activities before and during the campaign; to ensure cold chain logistics and the distribution of materials at least three days in advance; implementing differentiated strategies to reach hard-to-reach populations, such as gold mining areas, refugee camps and informal settlements.
The primary strategy for vaccination will be door-to-door vaccination, supported by fixed posts, mobile teams, and advance teams in high-traffic locations such as markets, churches, and public transport terminals. Special teams will be deployed to remote areas or areas with security challenges to ensure the campaign reaches all communities.
The quality of the campaign will be closely monitored using the LQAS (Lot Quality Assurance Sampling) method, with independent supervision. Municipalities that do not reach the 95% coverage target will be subject to immediate follow-up actions, reinforcing the commitment to equity and effectiveness of the response.
This national effort is funded by the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), channeled through the World Health Organization. By aligning strategies, strengthening capacities, and mobilizing resources, Angola reaffirms its commitment to eradication and a polio-free future.
The WHO will continue to support the country in this vital mission, as emphasized by the WHO Polio Eradication Team Coordinator in Angola, Dr. José Chivale. “This campaign represents a critical opportunity to interrupt poliovirus transmission in Angola. With a coordinated approach, strategies adapted to local realities and the active involvement of communities, we are confident that we will be able to protect all children and move towards polio eradication in the country.”