The Government of Angola has inaugurated the new Uíge Stadium, a world-class sports and community complex delivered by Mitrelli. Built to FIFA, UEFA, and CAF standards, the 10,000-seat facility marks a major milestone in Angola’s strategy to empower youth, elevate sports performance, and drive regional development.

The inauguration was led by H.E. Rui Falcão Pinto de Andrade, Minister of Youth and Sports, alongside H.E. José Carvalho da Rocha, Governor of Uíge Province, and other senior officials. Held in the context of the commemorations of Angola’s 50th Independence, it reinforced the country’s investment in youth empowerment, and international athletic stature.

Just one month after the launch of the José Armando Sayovo Olympic and Paralympic Sports Complex in Bengo—completed six months ahead of schedule—the Uíge Stadium forms part of Angola’s broader pre-Olympic infrastructure development. These efforts aim to prepare athletes for global competition while fostering education, inclusion, and civic engagement through sport.

“What we inaugurate today is more than a stadium. It is a symbol, a commitment, and a firm step toward building a future where sports, youth, and Angolan talent walk hand in hand. These facilities were built to create dignified conditions for sports practice, fostering the promotion of talent and strengthening social cohesion,” said Minister of Youth and Sports, Rui Falcão Pinto de Andrade.”

The project was delivered by Mitrelli’s multidisciplinary teams in Angola, working closely with local architects, engineers, and skilled workers. The project created over 800 direct and indirect jobs.

“This stadium embodies our belief that sport is a catalyst for empowerment, renewal, and sustainable development, in Angola and across Africa. It also reflects Mitrelli’s capacity to deliver not only world-class sports infrastructure, but integrated ecosystems that support community growth, including housing, water, and energy projects already implemented in the region. Delivering two major sports complexes within one month, including one completed six months ahead of schedule, underscores that commitment, said Rodrigo Manso, CEO, Mitrelli.”

Strategically located in Uíge, the stadium is designed as a multi-purpose hub for football, athletics, and cultural events. Facilities include a 105x68m natural grass pitch, six-lane athletics track, locker rooms, warm-up zones, a medical unit, and full accessibility features. Media are supported with a dedicated press center, TV/radio studios, and a 50-seat conference room. Commercial spaces built under the stands promote year-round activity and local entrepreneurship.

“The Angolan Government has been firmly investing in the development of sports infrastructure, both in the Province of Uíge and across the country,” said Alberto Biamonti, Country General Manager, Mitrelli Angola. “We are proud to be part of this national effort, contributing to the implementation of facilities that promote sports not only as a pathway to well-being, but also as a powerful driver of growth, inclusion, and opportunities for the new generations.”

In line with Mitrelli’s design values, the project prioritizes sustainability through efficient systems and locally sourced materials, ensuring that its value endures far beyond sport, supporting broader economic and social development.

About Mitrelli:

Mitrelli, a Swiss-based international company with over a decade of profound impact in Africa, has been collaborating closely with African leadership, governments, businesses, and communities, investing in and implementing innovative, holistic, and sustainable national-scale solutions. To date, the company has over 100 national-scale projects implemented across the continent, spanning housing, water, food, and energy—as well as key societal accelerators such as education, healthcare, and technology.