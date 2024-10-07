ExxonMobil addressed frontier exploration drilling in Angola’s Namibe Basin and its successful redevelopment program in offshore Block 15 during an on-stage interview with Katrina Fisher, Managing Director of ExxonMobil Angola, at Angola Oil&Gas 2024.

“We undertook an 18-well program with partners Azule Energy, Equinor and Sonangol. Strong collaboration led to that program, and in the course of that program, we had two discoveries: Bavuca South-1 and Likembe-01. We are also drilling a frontier well in Namibe,” said Fisher.

According to Fisher, ExxonMobil’s production has increased by 30% and the company has produced 2.6 billion cumulative barrels from Block 15 alone.

Local content was also positioned at the forefront of discussions. Out of 500 employees in-country, 90% of Exxon’s workforce is Angolan and 70% of the leadership team is Angolan. ExxonMobil also places a strong emphasis on gender diversity and inclusion, with women making up 25% of its Angolan workforce – exceeding the industry average.

“Our focus is on putting a framework in place for mentoring and advocacy, as well as policies that support women throughout their careers, providing roadmaps, role models and support systems to help women be successful.”