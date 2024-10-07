ExxonMobil addressed frontier exploration drilling in Angola’s Namibe Basin and its successful redevelopment program in offshore Block 15 during an on-stage interview with Katrina Fisher, Managing Director of ExxonMobil Angola, at Angola Oil&Gas 2024.
“We undertook an 18-well program with partners Azule Energy, Equinor and Sonangol. Strong collaboration led to that program, and in the course of that program, we had two discoveries: Bavuca South-1 and Likembe-01. We are also drilling a frontier well in Namibe,” said Fisher.
According to Fisher, ExxonMobil’s production has increased by 30% and the company has produced 2.6 billion cumulative barrels from Block 15 alone.
Local content was also positioned at the forefront of discussions. Out of 500 employees in-country, 90% of Exxon’s workforce is Angolan and 70% of the leadership team is Angolan. ExxonMobil also places a strong emphasis on gender diversity and inclusion, with women making up 25% of its Angolan workforce – exceeding the industry average.
“Our focus is on putting a framework in place for mentoring and advocacy, as well as policies that support women throughout their careers, providing roadmaps, role models and support systems to help women be successful.”Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.