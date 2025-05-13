As sub-Saharan Africa’s second largest oil producer and an emerging global gas player, Angola is revitalizing its oil and gas sector through policy reform, upcoming projects and aligned industry goals. The country has secured over $60 billion in commitments over the next five years, reflecting the growing interest by international financiers and operators in advancing Angolan projects. As the country continues to promote investment, the upcoming Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference affirms the role oil and gas plays as a fuel for development in Angola.

This year’s edition of AOG – taking place September 3-4 in Luanda – is hosted under the theme Angola 50 Years: Oil and Gas as a Development Driver, highlighting the fundamental role the industry has played in the country’s economic growth. Taking place on the eve of Angola’s 50 years of independence celebration and with a focus on policy improvements, upcoming investment prospects, major developments and cross-sector opportunities, the event underscores how investing in Angola will unlock long-term growth and high returns.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute; national oil company Sonangol; and the African Energy Chamber; the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola’s oil and gas industry. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

Angola’s oil and gas industry is at a critical juncture, striving to address production decline while accelerating sustainable growth. An upcoming licensing round – planned for this year – in tandem with the country’s 2025-2028 project pipeline is set to bolster production and unlock greater value from the industry. Major developments include the New Gas Consortium’s Quiluma and Maboqueiro fields (2026); the Azule Energy-led Agogo Integrated West Hub Development (late-2025); the TotalEnergies-operated Kaminho Deepwater Development (2028); and the Cabinda Oil Refinery (2025). Beyond existing projects, Angola has committed to unlocking its frontier basins, with the Namibe-Benguela, Etosha-Okavango and Kassanje basins at the fore. ExxonMobil is leading exploration in Namibe while Vietnam’s XTG signed a deal to explore the Etosha-Okavango basin in 2025. Future discoveries will augment the industry’s contribution to the economy while creating new opportunities for joint ventures, increased output and value addition.

By sustaining production above one million barrels per day, Angola is positioning the oil and gas industry as a fuel for cross-sector development. The industry already supports activities across key sectors, including mining, agriculture and industry. With goals to become a globally-leading critical mineral producer, produce 17.5 million carats of diamonds by 2027 while enhancing fertilizer production for agri-operations, strengthened synergies between the hydrocarbon, mining and agricultural industries would stand to drive future growth. As such, the government has been implementing policies to support multi-sector development.

Regulatory reform and aligned policies are expected to support future projects while diversifying the industry through natural gas monetization. To offset production decline, the country implemented an Incremental Production Decree, comprising attractive firms for companies re-investing in producing assets. The country is also expected to introduce its Gas Master Plan in 2025, designed to attract investment across the gas value chain. These policies have already begun to entice spending, and the government is promoting a flexible approach to investing in Angola.

The AOG 2025 conference steps into this picture to provide a platform where the industry can connect, engage and sign deals. In celebration of 50 years of independence and energy leadership in Angola, the event unites stakeholders from across the economy. Major sponsors have already come on board, underscoring the value AOG plays in supporting portfolio expansion and brand exposure by major oil and gas players. Sonangol Integrated Logistics Services, Cabship and Azule Energy have joined as Gold Sponsors; FAMAR and Petrotec have joined as Silver Sponsors; while Algoa Cabinda Services and Enagol have joined as Bronze Sponsors. There are still a range of sponsorship opportunities available. Visit www.AngolaOilAndGas.com for more information.