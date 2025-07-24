Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) (www.AfricaFC.org), the continent’s leading infrastructure solutions provider, has closed and disbursed €75 million of an €85 million sovereign facility to Government of Angola, through the Ministry of Finance, to support the construction of 186 priority bridges and critical upgrades to the national road network. The project, part of Angola’s National Development Plan (2023–2027), is aimed at reducing transportation costs, facilitating access to markets for agricultural producers, and creating approximately 900 direct jobs, while strengthening the resilience, efficiency, and inclusivity of Angola’s transport system.

Solely arranged and financed by AFC, the transaction marks a significant milestone in the €381.5 million financing package previously announced, with AFC serving as the mandated lead arranger on the commercial tranche, and the U.S. Export-Import Bank through the U.S. Private Export Funding Corporation leading the export credit agency tranche. Other key partners include Standard Chartered Bank as the coordinating and structuring bank; Conduril, a leading Portuguese civil engineering firm which is the main EPC contractor; and Acrow, a U.S. construction industry giant as the bridge supplier. This disbursement reinforces AFC’s commitment to working alongside African governments to deliver infrastructure that supports inclusive growth, regional connectivity, and economic transformation.

"We are proud to advance this catalytic investment that will connect underserved regions, enhance regional trade, and improve the quality of life for millions of Angolans,” said Samaila Zubairu, President&CEO of Africa Finance Corporation. “This disbursement demonstrates AFC’s unique capacity to structure and fund impactful infrastructure projects that address critical national priorities and accelerate economic transformation," he added.

The project is expected to significantly strengthen the resilience of Angola’s transport network to climate-related disruptions, reduce travel times, and lower logistics costs for communities, farmers, and businesses. It also supports regional integration by enhancing trade corridors and cross-border connectivity across Southern and Central Africa. With this transaction, AFC reaffirms its role as a trusted partner to African governments in delivering bankable infrastructure solutions that address the continent’s most urgent development challenges.

