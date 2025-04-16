Stewart Bailey, Chief Corporate Affairs&Sustainability Officer at Anglogold Ashanti, will speak at the upcoming Mining in Motion Summit, joining a high-level panel discussion on Fostering Synergies Between Artisanal and Small-Scale Miners and Large-Scale Miners: Maximizing Gold Value through Collaboration. He will be joined by representatives from the World Gold Council, Newmont Africa, the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners and the ECOWAS Chamber of Mines.

The panel will explore strategies for fostering collaboration between small-scale and large-scale miners to unlock greater value and growth in Ghana’s gold sector. The discussion comes at a pivotal moment as Ghana works to realize the full potential of its gold industry by promoting infrastructure development and knowledge transfer across mining tiers.

Bailey’s participation is particularly noteworthy given AngloGold Ashanti’s longstanding contributions to Ghana’s mining sector and its global experience in gold project development. The company is currently undertaking a multi-phase, $500 million reinvestment strategy to fully restart and optimize production at the Obuasi mine, which holds an estimated 5.8 million ounces of untapped gold reserves. The revitalized project is expected to support a mine life of over 20 years.

In western Ghana, AngloGold Ashanti operates the Iduapriem gold mine, a $142 million asset producing approximately 268,000 ounces annually, with a target of unlocking over 2 million ounces in reserves. The company has also proposed a strategic merger of Iduapriem with Gold Fields’ Tarkwa Mine to extend mine life, boost production, reduce costs and enhance economic value for Ghana.

As Ghana accelerates efforts to expand its gold mining industry, AngloGold Ashanti’s presence at the Mining in Motion Summit highlights its commitment to sustainable development, cross-sector collaboration and long-term value creation for both local communities and the national economy. The company’s active engagement in high-level dialogue reflects its belief that inclusive partnerships and shared expertise are essential to building a more resilient and responsible mining sector.

Stay informed about the latest advancements, network with industry leaders, and engage in critical discussions on key issues impacting small-scale miners and medium to large scale mining in Ghana. Secure your spot at the Mining in Motion 2025 Summit by visiting https://MininginMotionSummit.com. For sponsorship opportunities or delegate participation, contact Sales@ashantigreeninitiative.org.