Global gold mining company AngloGold Ashanti is implementing an expansion strategy in Ghana, targeting greater gold production across its projects. Amid this expansion, the company has joined the Mining in Motion 2025 summit as a Gold Sponsor, underscoring a commitment to advancing sustainable mining practices and economic growth in the country.

AngloGold Ashanti is implementing a $500 million expansion project to enhance production at the 224,000 ounce-per-annum (koz) Obuasi mine. The mine was placed on limited-operations in 2017, but a redevelopment plan initiated in 2018 breathed new life into the development. Across two phases, AngloGold Ashanti is redeveloping the mine. The project will enable the exploitation of an additional 5.8 million ounces of gold reserves, extending production life at Obuasi with 20 years.

Anglogold Ashanti also operates the 268 koz Iduapriem mine in western Ghana. The open-pit operation produces 5.2 million tons per annum, supporting Ghana’s position as Africa’s top gold producer. In 2023, AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields announced plans to create a joint venture between the Iduapriem mine and the Gold Fields-operated Tarkwa mine. Expected to extend the life of mine, increase production while lower costs, the venture is awaiting the requisite government approvals.

AngloGold Ashanti’s participation at the Mining in Motion 2025 summit will support the company’s efforts to increase gold production, providing an opportunity for greater collaboration and deal-signing. Taking place on June 2-4, 2025, in Accra, under the theme Sustainable Mining&Local Growth – Leveraging Resources for Global Growth, the event unites Ghana’s policymakers and mining stakeholders with global partners to discuss the future of gold mining. Mining in Motion is organized by the Ashanti Green Initiative in partnership with the World Bank, the World Gold Council and other international stakeholders.

Stay informed about the latest advancements, network with industry leaders, and engage in critical discussions on key issues impacting small-scale miners and medium to large scale mining in Ghana. Secure your spot at the Mining in Motion 2025 Summit by visiting https://MininginMotionSummit.com. For sponsorship opportunities or delegate participation, contact Sales@ashantigreeninitiative.org.