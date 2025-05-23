Craig Miller, CEO of mining company Anglo American Platinum, has been confirmed to speak at the upcoming African Mining Week 2025 conference. During the event, Miller is expected to shed light on the company’s strategy in Africa as well as the continent’s pivotal role in strengthening the global PGM supply chain. Miller will speak on a panel titled: South Africa’s Strategic Influence in the Global Platinum Group Metals Market.

Taking place October 1–3, 2025, in Cape Town, African Mining Week is Africa’s premier gathering for mining stakeholders and provides a strategic platform for industry leaders, investors and companies to unlock emerging opportunities across the continent’s mining value chain. As the CEO of the world’s largest platinum group metals (PGM) producer, Miller is uniquely positioned to discuss the continent’s emergence as a global PGM supplier and the impact resource-rich nations such as South Africa will have on future supply chains.

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town.

With global demand for PGMs increasing - driven by applications in electric vehicles and clean energy technologies – Anglo American Platinum is positioning itself as an instrumental part of the continent’s PGM value chain. The company operates several of South Africa’s key PGM producing assets, including the 5.8-million-ounce (oz) Tumela Mine, the 310,000-oz Mogalakwena Mine, the 217,000-oz Kroondal Mine, the 160,000-oz Dishaba Mine, among other projects. In Zimbabwe, the company manages the Unki Platinum Mine, one of the country’s largest with an annual production capacity of 64,000 oz.

For 2025, the company has set a refined production target of up to 3.4 million oz across its PGM projects, supported by ongoing mine expansions and new investments across its African portfolio. As such, African Mining Week 2025 will serve as a crucial platform for Miller to share insight into the company’s investments in Africa and the road ahead for the continent’s PGM production.

Through his participation, Miller is expected to outline the company’s future direction, strategic priorities and ongoing projects, while reinforcing cooperation with African and international partners to enhance operational performance and market access. The South Africa’s Strategic Influence in the Global Platinum Group Metals Market session offers a strategic opportunity for conference attendees to gain insight into both the country’s PGM market and its future role as a global supplier.