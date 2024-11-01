In the passionate world of football, it’s not often that a player rises above the tribalism to earn the admiration and respect of his peers, opponents, and fans across the world. Andres Iniesta is one such person. Known for incredible humility off the pitch, and exceptional playmaking on it, Iniesta’s career will go down in history with the very best. During 16 years playing for FC Barcelona, Iniesta won a total of 35 trophies, including nine La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions Leagues.

But it is perhaps his moments with the national team that will live longest in the memory. Having played throughout the Spanish youth teams, Iniesta helped the country win its first ever FIFA World Cup™ in 2010, scoring the winning goal in extra time in the final. Such a feat was bookended by wins at the EURO 2008 and EURO 2012, putting Spain on the map as one of the most successful national teams of all time.

Since leaving FC Barcelona in 2018, Iniesta enjoyed a successful stint playing in Japan, winning the J1 League title with Vissel Kobe, and for UAE Pro League side Emirates. On 8th October, he retired from playing at the age of 40, and has since signaled his intention to go into coaching.

Q1: Andres, congratulations on a wonderful career and thank you for joining us. For us there is probably only one place to start – the winning goal of the FIFA World Cup™ final in 2010 – the moment that every child dreams of. How do you reflect on the FIFA World Cup 2010™ and that moment in particular?

As you say, it was a moment that you dream of for so long. The FIFA World Cup 2010™ was a particularly impactful moment for me, as I had suffered many injuries in the build up to it. For it to end that way, with my goal in the final, is of course very special, but it was an amazing team effort that got us there. With so many talented players, and so much support from across Spain, we felt like it was our moment. I consider myself very fortunate to have been a part of it.

Q2: You played for the national team during a period of intense rivalry between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. What was it like coming together as one for the national team?

I think that’s the beauty of national team football. Whatever club differences there are, or personal rivalries, when you are playing for your national team, nothing else matters. You think only about the people you are representing: your family, friends, schoolteachers, everyone. It’s a beautiful feeling, and overshadows everything else. That is what makes international football so special, and the FIFA World Cup™ a tournament like no other.

Q3: Since leaving FC Barcelona, after 22 years with the club, you decided to make a change first in Japan with Vissel Kobe, then with Emirates in the UAE. What prompted you to make this decision and how did you enjoy living and playing in different parts of the world?

I enjoyed my time at FC Barcelona so much. It was all I had known as a professional footballer and, while I was very happy there, I became very excited about the opportunity to play in a different continent and experience a different culture.

My time playing in the UAE, and in Japan before, were incredible. They showed so much respect to me and my family, which I will never forget. On the pitch, the potential of football in Asia is so great, and I think it will continue to grow very fast with improvements in young football and infrastructure.

Q4: You had the amazing feat of amassing 131 caps for Spain throughout your career, representing the team at four FIFA World Cups™ in total. Can you imagine what a World Cup hosted in Morocco, Portugal and Spain would look like?

In some respect, it is difficult to imagine what the tournament will look like and how it will impact the world of football. When I was born, we lived in Spain with the memory and legacy left by the 1982 FIFA World Cup™, so we have already seen the impact the tournament can leave behind. But the potential of this candidacy is even greater. If successful in being elected as hosts, it would be the first FIFA World Cup™ to take place across continents, and across such diverse cultures too. That is important to me. Football is a game for everyone, and by showcasing the most important tournament in the world alongside such diversity can only help bring this to life.

Morocco, Portugal and Spain have so many points in common that a beneficial to the tournament. They are all countries dedicated to football and will take the FIFA World Cup™ to new levels. The atmosphere during the tournament, and in the years leading up to it, will be captivating for the world. For fans, it will be extremely appealing, with short distances between venues and very good transport infrastructure. For those watching on television, the time zone of matches will be beneficial to viewers from the Americas and Asia, as well as Europe and Africa. It has every ingredient to be a great success.

Q5: What personally attracted to you to support the project as a Bid Ambassador?

Supporting this bid as an Ambassador was an easy choice for me. As I said during my retirement ceremony, my experience on the grass is over but I can’t be far from football, it is such a big passion of mine. Being part of this project is an example of this.

If successful, this would be the first ever FIFA World Cup™ to be hosted in Morocco and Portugal, and the first in Spain for almost 50 years. So for the vast, vast majority of people from these countries, this will be their first experience of welcoming the world. I love the ambition of the bid to deliver the best ever FIFA World Cup™, and to use the occasion to break down barriers and inspire young people, both in the host countries, and across the world.

Football, and the FIFA World Cup™ in particular, has a tremendous opportunity to inspire positive change across the world. With the ambition of the bid from Morocco, Portugal and Spain, I am convinced that this opportunity will be seized.