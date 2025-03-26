This partnership is expected to directly benefit over 11,000 students and 470 teachers during the next three years in 41 schools in Nairobi and its surroundings, and Kitui.

The collaboration in Kenya is a key part of a global partnership between American Tower and ProFuturo Foundation to reduce gaps in access, use and quality of educational resources in seven countries in Africa and Latin America.

American Tower Corporation (ATC) (www.AmericanTower.com/) Kenya, a leading provider of telecommunications infrastructure, and ProFuturo Foundation, a global initiative for educational innovation through technology established by the Telefónica Foundation and the “la Caixa” Foundation, are proud to announce their partnership aimed at advancing digital learning in Kenya. This collaboration has facilitated the distribution of tablets to 30 schools across Nairobi and Machakos Counties, marking a significant milestone in enhancing digital access for students. The agreement has been expanded to include an additional 11 schools in Kitui.

Over the next three years, this partnership is expected to benefit more than 11,000 students and 470 teachers positively and directly. The implementation of this project is led by two local partners, Don Bosco Development Outreach Network (DBDON) and the Diocese of Kitui.

Through its Digital Communities program, which provides digitally connected, technology-equipped spaces offering digital literacy and education for youth, financial education and vocational training for adults, and healthcare services, ATC Kenya believes that this partnership with ProFuturo will reach youths and students across Kenya, promoting innovative practices and strengthening digital educational transformation.

The devices distributed by ATC Kenya and ProFuturo Foundation will improve learning experiences, equip learners with technology to foster new skills and knowledge, and create pathways for future success, helping to close educational gaps.

ATC Kenya CEO, George Odenyo, noted that: “This project is a testament of ATC Kenya’s vision of building a more connected Kenya. It aims to enhance digital access and foster partnerships in the communities where we operate. We constantly work with key partners to ensure that our Digital Communities are well equipped to employ the use of technology for digital equity, literacy, and career upskilling-efforts that are geared towards enhancing the lives of community members”.

Magdalena Brier, General Manager of ProFuturo Foundation, celebrates this agreement that "reinforces the commitment of the two organizations against the digital divide and the education gap. The alliance between ProFuturo Foundation and American Tower is a big step to improve educational opportunities for the most vulnerable. We are very honored with their support for what we have been doing since 2016 and I continually think about each of the teachers, boys and girls who will benefit, because, together, we are going to contribute to transform their lives."

The ATC Kenya and ProFuturo Foundation partnership will also address educational disparities brought about by the digital divide by equipping schools with high-quality tablets. These devices are designed to enrich the learning experience, support interactive teaching methods, and provide students with access to a wealth of digital educational content.

The devices are pre-installed with educational applications and resources to support various subjects and enhance classroom learning.