The American Chamber of Commerce in Libya (AmCham Libya) has partnered with Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (www.EnergyCapitalPower.com) for the second edition of the Libyan Energy&Economic Summit (LEES), taking place November 8-9, 2023 in Tripoli. A testament to the strategic importance of the event, the partnership is set to open new doors for U.S. companies in Libya’s promising energy market.

Under a mandate to support market entry and open up new opportunities for American companies worldwide, AmCham Libya facilitates business between the U.S. and Libyan firms. The chamber identifies and addresses common areas of commercial interest, and with Libya’s energy sector reopening for international players, U.S. energy firms and investors could play a much larger role in the country. In addition to oil and gas, numerous opportunities in renewable energy, infrastructure, mining, manufacturing and other sectors are available.

Debbie Hirst, President of AmCham Libya, said, “We are really happy that ECP is coming back to Libya this year. The 2021 event was extremely impactful in terms of sending a message to the international community that Libya was actively re-engaging. The second edition in 2023 shows that Libya continues on its positive trajectory and AmCham is excited to be part of it.”

“ECP is proud to once again partner with AmCham Libya for this important summit. AmCham Libya plays a crucial role in facilitating business between U.S. and Libyan companies, and through the summit, we believe that this will extend into various segments of the Libyan energy sector. Libya has always held and will continue to hold enormous opportunities for U.S. companies, and we look forward to supporting a new era of bilateral trade and commerce,” states James Chester, ECP Senior Director.

In 2021, LEES represented the first major investment event to take place in Libya for over a decade, and triggered several industry-advancing deals. This year, the AmCham-ECP partnership serves to make the summit even more accessible to U.S. companies looking at investing in the country.

U.S. companies have historically played an important role in expanding the Libyan energy sector. Today, major players including oilfield services providers Halliburton and Schlumberger, and industrial conglomerate General Electric (GE), are members of AmCham Libya and provide technology and best practices that advance the energy sector in Libya.

Strategically timed, LEES 2023 will serve to enhance U.S. companies’ involvement in Libya while providing investors and project developers with the opportunity to expand into regional markets. The summit is centered on partnerships and deals, and with its result-oriented approach, invites international and private players to join the Libyan market.

LEES 2023 takes place in Tripoli on 8-9 November with the endorsement and support of the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Oil and Gas, and the National Oil Corporation of Libya. Following a highly successful first edition in 2021, LEES convenes leaders in energy, finance, mining, trade and more to put a spotlight on Libyan resources and facilitate new investment.

