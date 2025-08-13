In the remote southeastern corner of Mauritania, more than 60 000 Malian refugees displaced by conflict are rebuilding their lives. Until recently, a medical emergency in the Mberra refugee camp meant a race against time.

With the nearest hospital in Bassiknou, over 60 kilometres away, and no available ambulance, pregnant women and critically-ill patients were forced to make the journey on motorcycles and donkey carts, often with tragic results.

That changed early this year when Mauritania’s Ministry of Health, with support from the World Health Organization (WHO) and partners, deployed a fully equipped ambulance to Mberra camp. Staffed by trained personnel, the ambulance is enabling timely referrals, especially for obstetric emergencies and trauma cases.

“Before, we feared the worst. Now we feel safe,” says Mariata, a 32-year-old refugee mother of three who was safely transported to Bassiknou Health Centre during a high-risk pregnancy.

Frontline health workers also report a dramatic shift. “We felt powerless during emergencies,” says Ibrahim, a nurse at the camp’s health centre. “Now, we can act quickly and decisively. Patients are reaching care in time, and outcomes are improving.”

In the first few months, the ambulance facilitated a host of emergency referrals, improving survival rates and reinforcing community trust in the health system. It complements broader WHO support to strengthen health services in the camp, including capacity-building for staff, improved supply chains and disease surveillance.

This intervention is part of WHO’s ongoing efforts to reinforce emergency preparedness and resilient health systems in fragile and humanitarian settings, saving lives, preserving dignity and advancing health for all.

“We are committed to ensuring that, even in fragile settings such as this one, everyone can count on lifesaving health services,” says Dr Charlotte Ndiaye, WHO Representative in Mauritania. “Every life saved is a reminder of what timely response and partnership can achieve.”